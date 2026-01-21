high-profile-2025-movie-hits-streaming-after-flopping-at-box-office

Although it flopped at the box office, the high-profile 2025 movie Tron: Ares has officially arrived on streaming platform Disney+.

Tron: Ares hit Disney+ on Jan. 7, just months after its October 2025 theatrical release. The film follows a highly sophisticated program, Ares, that is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission.

The film, which is the third in the Tron franchise, stars Jared Leto, Jodie Turner-Smith, Evan Peters, Greta Lee, and Jeff Bridges.

Although there was a ton of hype built around it, the high-profile 2025 movie didn’t meet expectations at the box office.

According to The Numbers, Tron: Ares only grossed $73,161,014 domestically and $69,088,873 internationally, for a total of $142,249,887. The film’s budget ranged from $180 to $220 million, resulting in a significant financial loss for Walt Disney Pictures.

Jared Leto Previously Stated that Starring in the High-Profile 2025 Film Was a ‘Childhood Dream

While appearing on Good Morning America last fall, Jared Leto opened up about starring in Tron: Ares.

“I’ve entered the grid,” Leto said, referring to the Tron universe. “I’ve had a chance to be part of this series, and it’s incredible. It’s a childhood dream for me.”

He further discussed working with Tron star Jeff Bridges, who has appeared in all three Tron films as programmer and video game creator Kevin Flynn. The first film premiered in 1982.

“He’s incredible,” Leto said about Bridges. “He’s really everything that you think he is.”

Further speaking about Bridges, Leto said, “He’s generous, he’s kind, he’s fun, he’s funny. And I just love him. He is a good guy.”

Also speaking about his co-star Jodie Turner-Smith, Leto said, “She’s incredible in the movie.”

He noted that he had to “talk he rinto doing the movie.”

“She just kills it,” Leto pointed out. “We have to find a way to another [movie].”

Continuing to speak about the Tron films, Leto said the franchise opens a platform for discussing new-age technology.

“In the way the first film talked about home computers, just computers and video games, that was topical,” he said. “This movie is coming out at a time where everyone is talking about AI and how that’s changing the world.”