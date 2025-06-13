HGTV’s Loren Ruch Dead at 55, Cause of Death Revealed

Loren Ruch, HGTV’s programming chief, passed away Thursday morning, Warner Bros Discovery confirmed.

Dolly Norris, Ruch’s mother, told TMZ that the HGTV content chief was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia about a year ago. While he was declared cancer-free, the treatment weakened his immune system. A few months ago, he was hospitalized for a bowel blockage and later developed pneumonia, which ultimately caused his death.

According to Deadline, Ruch was a well-known figure in the unscripted television industry, spending about 20 years with the network and company. He worked on popular series like Celebrity IOU, A Very Brady Renovation, Property Brothers: Forever Home, Battle on the Beach, Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, My Lottery Dream Home, and Flip or Flop.

Ruch also hosted the Discovery+ show HGTV House Party.

He became head of content at HGTV in January 2023 after spending four years as Group Senior Vice President of Development and Production. Before that, he was Vice President of Development and Programming for HGTV, DIY Network, and Great American Country. He originally joined the network, then owned by Scripps, in 2005 as an executive producer.

An HGTV Colleague Pays Tribute to Loren Ruch

Channing Dungey, Chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group, honored Ruch in a staff memo on Thursday morning, stating that he leaves behind a “distinguished legacy” at the company.

“Throughout his three-decade career, Loren was the rare leader who lifted everyone around him. Known for his unwavering dedication, endless kindness, and unshakeable integrity, Loren built not only hit shows but enduring relationships, serving as mentor, advocate, and true friend to countless colleagues across the television landscape. His impact stretched far beyond the screen. Loren was the connective tissue of every room he entered – the glue that bound teams, departments, and friendships. He possessed the rare gift of making people feel seen, valued, and inspired to do their best work,” Dungey wrote, per Deadline.

“For Loren, work was never just about ratings or accolades; it was about people. He built teams that became families, forged friendships that lasted lifetimes, and leaves behind a legacy of creativity, compassion, and joy,” she continued. “For those of us lucky enough to have known and loved Loren, the things we remember and cherish go far beyond his professional accomplishments. We warmly recall the way he supported his team and his colleagues, celebrating their victories and lending a sympathetic ear when things were difficult. Loren’s light touched everyone lucky enough to know him. Though gone too soon, he leaves behind a lasting imprint on both the television industry and the lives of those who loved him.”

She also described him as a dedicated advocate for inclusivity and representation. He was also a board member of Live Out Loud, an organization that supports and empowers LGBTQ+ youth.

Ruch is survived by his husband, David Salas; his mother, Dolly Norris; his father, Larry Ruch; and his brother, Geoffrey Ruch.