Ready to tackle gossip head-on, HGTV star Christina Haack speaks out after being accused of cheating on her third husband, Josh Hall.

The rumors about Haack’s alleged infidelity surfaced when Andrea Deanna, who previously dated Haack’s current boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, for two years, told the Daily Mail she was still dating him when the couple got together.

Haack and Hall each filed for divorce in July 2024.

“She was still married, and they were still living together,” Deanna claimed.

Deanna also stated that she reached out to Haack’s soon-to-be ex-husband when she was “caught off guard” about Haack and Larocca’s new relationship.

Hall’s rep told the Daily Mail that they were “not surprised” about the rumors. “What’s surprising is it took this long for a media outlet to contact Josh and ask about it,” the rep stated. “We’ve been awaiting this question.

Larocca’s rep also told the media outlet that he “categorically denies” claims his ex made. “He ended his relationship with [Andrea] prior to his relationship with Ms. Haack,” they noted. “Any statement that they met in June is untrue.

Haack’s publicist accused Deanna of making false claims. “This person continues to make false allegations and spread lies,” they declared. “Christina was separated when she met Chris.”

Christina Haack and Chris Larocca hard-launched their romance earlier this year. However, they were first romantically linked last fall.

Haack and Hall were married for nearly three years before calling it quits. She was previously married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018 and Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2021.

Chris Larocca’s Ex Also Claimed The Relationship ‘Broke Down’ Because He Was ‘Disloyal’

Andrea Deanna further claimed her relationship with Chris Larocca “broke down” because he was “disloyal” to her.

“Chris was disloyal, and he didn’t respect me anymore, and I finally just had enough,” she said. Deanna further claimed that one year into their relationship, he was meeting with his ex-fiancée behind her back.

“There’s many layers of the story,” she continued. “How I first found out was, I would see little hints and signs when I was visiting in town. She would randomly show up in like a parking lot, she would send packages to the house when she knew I was visiting in town. She would reach out to me on Instagram.”

Deanna then said she eventually caught on to what was going on. “And then, once he was honest about what was going on, he said that he wouldn’t do it anymore,” she recalled. “And that he was going to be more loyal.

She added, “And then last year in February, I caught him again, and that was like repetitive patterns that I saw that was happening, and things didn’t get better from there.” =