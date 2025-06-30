Hero Dad Saves Daughter After She Fell From A Disney Cruise Ship

In an act of heroism, a loving father jumped into the ocean to save his daughter. Reportedly, the child had fallen from a Disney cruise ship, the Disney Dream, while in the Bahamas waters.

According to The Street, the incident occurred on June 29. At the time, the Disney Dream was returning to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after a four-day trip to the Bahamas. While at the Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point in the Bahamas, “Mr. M.O.B.” alert rang in the ship’s intercom. Someone had gone overboard.

USA Today reported that the incident occurred while the Disney Dream cruised from the Bahamas to Florida, dismissing assumptions that the accident had occurred while the ship was docked.

Details surrounding the incident were shared on social media by multiple users, all aboard the Disney Dream.

Dewayne Smith detailed that a girl fell overboard the ship. Her father, who is being hailed as a hero, jumped after her. The Daily Mail reported that the man stayed in the water for about 20 minutes, keeping his daughter above water.

Another passenger, Kevin Furuta, shared a post in a public Facebook group called “Disney Dream Cruise Ship Group,” detailing what occurred on June 29.

“On the last day of our Dream voyage and it is an at Sea Day. A girl fell overboard from the 4th deck & her dad went in after her. Right after the incident we heard on the loud speaker MOB Port side!!” Furuta wrote.

Father And Daughter Rescued

Fortunately, father and daughter were promptly rescued by Disney Dream crew members. Video footage shared online and photos show the crew returning both individuals to the ship.

Disney Cruise Line, which operates the Disney Dream, shared a statement with multiple outlets, addressing the incident.

“The Crew aboard the Disney Dream swiftly rescued two guests from the water,” the Disney subsidiary said. “We commend our crew members for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes.”

“We are committed to the safety and well-being of our guests, and this incident highlights the effectiveness of our safety protocols.”

It is currently unknown how the girl fell overboard despite the ship’s safety barriers.