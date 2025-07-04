Here’s Joey Chestnut’s Jaw-Dropping Hot Dog Count at the 2025 Nathan’s Eating Contest

Joey “Jaws” Chestnut once again proved his unmatched ability to suck down weiners in his return to the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest today.

The 41-year-old claimed his 17th title by devouring an impressive 70 ½ hot dogs and buns in the 10-minute competition. While remarkable, his performance fell short of the record 76 hot dogs and buns he set in 2021. Maybe next year he’ll really make America proud…

“Oh, my gosh, I was nervous,’ Chesnut admitted to ESPN.

He even had some jitters about handling so many weiners in public after skipping last year’s event due to a contract dispute.

“First couple of hot dogs I was fumbling a little bit,” Chestnut recalled.

National treasure Joey Chestnut sucks down two weiners at once during this year’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)

Patrick Bertoletti, last year’s champ in Chestnut’s absence, managed to secure second place this time with a mere 46 ½ hot dogs and buns—hardly a performance worthy of the crowd belting out “God Bless America” in unison.

“I found a pretty good rhythm,” Chestnut added of his weiner-eating prowess. “My goal was 70 to 77. I really wanted a little bit more. There’s next year, and I’m just happy to be here.”

Watch the amazing feat of athletic ability below.

JOEY CHESTNUT'S DOMINANCE CONTINUES 🐐



Chestnut downs 70.5 hot dogs to win his 17th Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest title 🏆 🌭 pic.twitter.com/B3TMBrayZ7 — ESPN (@espn) July 4, 2025

Of course, onlookers praised Joey Chestnut on social media after he picked up yet another “mustard belt.”

“The champ is back!! USA, USA, USA!!” one fan wrote on X. “The greatest comeback in sports history. Welcome back, Joey Chestnut!” another not-at-all hyperbolic comment read. “The LeBron of eating hot dogs,” a third admirer chimed in.

Joey Chestnut Promised Fans to Improve on His Weiner-Eating Abilities For Next Year

Despite his dominance at devouring weiners, Chesnut seemed to feel he let his fans down.

“I wish I ate a couple more. Sorry guys,” Chestnut told the crowd after his win, per The Associated Press. “I’ll be back next year.”

A hungry horde swarmed outside the original Nathan’s Famous in Coney Island, ready to witness the annual gut-busting eat-a-thon—a tradition since 1972 where stomachs stretch and dignity takes a backseat. Fans came to see Chestnut, who called the event “a cherished tradition, a celebration of American culture, and a huge part of my life.”

Chestnut defeated 14 competitors from the U.S. and countries like Australia, the Czech Republic, Canada, England, and Brazil.