Here’s How to Get Free Chipotle During the Super Bowl

Chipotle’s serving up a $1 million free food giveaway during the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 8. Burrito lovers ready to grab a free entrée and make your game day even tastier, read ahead…

Videos by Suggest

Instead of dropping big bucks on a Super Bowl commercial, Chipotle is taking a different playbook. They’re asking fans to flock to Instagram for a shot at free food. Football fans and burrito lovers should keep an eye out after halftime and before the third quarter begins, because Chipotle will drop an Instagram Reel with up to $1 million in free entrée codes.

The video, titled “The Chipotle Realest 30,” includes a text-to-claim code. The first 100,000 people to text the code to 888222 will win a free entrée.

Chipotle’s in-game activation serves up “real food made with real ingredients without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives” as a wink to the AI-generated ads taking over the Super Bowl.

After halftime, Chipotle will post a 30-second video on Instagram containing a code for a free entrée. (Image via Chipotle)

“With our real ingredients, we don’t use any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives on our menu—so when AI shows up in a TV ad after halftime, we’re seizing that one moment to reward fans with what they really want: real food,” Interim Chief Marketing Officer of Chipotle Stephanie Perdue explained in a statement.

Your free entrée code is your golden ticket to a burrito, bowl, salad, quesadilla, or tacos…valid until Feb. 12.

Chipotle is Also Serving Up ‘Game Day Nacho Hacks’

Chipotle is introducing limited-time menu items for the Big Game. Until Sunday, February 8, nachos will be available on its digital menu for the first time, featuring three exclusive Game Day Nacho Hacks, accessible only through the app or website.

The Nacho Hacks, born from Chipotle fans’ genius TikTok creations, are your shortcut to snack perfection. Ready in just 10 minutes, they’re perfect for sharing… or not, we won’t judge. Serves 3 to 4 (or one really hungry nacho lover).