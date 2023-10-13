Here’s How Much This High School Teacher Made On OnlyFans Before Resigning

A high school teacher in Missouri, who faced suspension after school officials discovered her involvement in the subscription-based website OnlyFans, has chosen to resign from her position. Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old English teacher at St. Clair High School, decided to step down as a result of the controversy surrounding her side gig on the explicit content platform.

The incident began when school officials learned of Coppage’s presence on the OnlyFans website, prompting her suspension last month. Coppage, who had created an account on the platform to augment her teaching income, recently submitted her resignation. Superintendent Kyle Kruse confirmed this development to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

It’s important to note that Coppage was not pressured to resign from her position, and the school district made considerable efforts to maintain the confidentiality of the situation. At the time of her suspension, Kruse had stated in a press release that “an employee may have posted inappropriate media on one or more internet sites.”

A Slight Pay Increase

Coppage had disclosed her reasons for joining OnlyFans, explaining that she resorted to the platform to enhance her income as a second-year teacher. Her teaching salary amounted to approximately $42,000, a figure that aligns with Missouri’s position as one of the states with the lowest starting salaries for educators, according to the National Education Association.

This is so scandalous. Imagine not paying teachers enough that they need to supplement their salary? Absolutely unacceptable. https://t.co/CC45rS21FG — Georgia ♡ (@ohgoshga) October 4, 2023

Before the news of her suspension garnered international attention, Coppage stated that she was earning up to $10,000 each month through her OnlyFans account. The increased scrutiny led to a surge in her subscriber count and enabled her to double her subscription fee. At the time of her suspension, she expressed her intention to continue her activity on the platform.

Standing Her Ground

Despite the controversy, Coppage remained resolute about her decision to participate in OnlyFans. In an interview with the newspaper in September, she addressed the stigma surrounding sex work, emphasizing that it need not be a source of shame. She remarked, “I do not regret joining OnlyFans. I know it can be taboo, or some people may believe that it is shameful, but I don’t think sex work has to be shameful. I do just wish things had happened in a different way.”

Coppage’s case highlights the ongoing debate surrounding teacher compensation and the financial struggles educators face in many parts of the United States. With low starting salaries, some teachers turn to alternative income sources to make ends meet, and platforms like OnlyFans offer an opportunity to supplement their earnings. However, the intersection of personal lives and professional roles remains a complex issue for educational institutions.

The story of Brianna Coppage’s resignation serves as a reminder of the broader challenges in education and the ongoing discussions about teacher pay, privacy, and the diverse ways in which individuals navigate their financial circumstances.