Here’s How Much a Nintendo Switch 2 Actually Costs Right Now

The Nintendo Switch 2 has been out for some months, which may lead you to believe it’s selling for a more reasonable price. But this is Nintendo we’re talking about.

When the Nintendo Switch 2 launched in June, it had a high retail price of $449 in the States. Although this caused some controversy, as some gamers didn’t believe it was a high enough upgrade from the original to justify the price, it is still selling very well.

With Nintendo’s infamous stinginess and high sales volumes, it’s not looking good for the current retail price only four months on.

I have scoured the major U.S. retailers to see if the Nintendo Switch 2 has even backpedaled slightly on the high price. And honestly, I wasn’t too surprised to find this wasn’t the case.

What’s crazy is that in some cases, they’re selling it for more than the original standard retail price. I suppose that’s to be expected with how well it’s doing.

The Switch 2 Is Still Pretty Damn Expensive

Below is a list of major retailers, and their price for the Nintendo Switch 2 from cheapest to dearest.

As always, trusty GameStop is coming through with the lowest price, with a further discount for those part of the Pros Membership, which you can bag for $25 a year. So don’t get the membership just for the Switch 2, unless you want to throw GameStop an extra $3.

If you’re already a member, or want to make use of the extras that come with being a member, then this is the best option for you.

Elsewhere, however, the price is either the same from release, or has hiked a little.

I mean, if I know anything about Nintendo, it’s that they really don’t want their prices to drop. If they’re happy with old games being priced alongside new releases, then there’s no hope for the Switch 2 to drop in price any time soon.

So if you want to get the console for cheap, you’ll need to find it second-hand. Or just wait a while.