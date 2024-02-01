Heidi Klum Admits Her Daughter Once Found Her ‘Sex Closet,’ Showed Her Friends

Supermodel and businesswoman Heidi Klum was forced to come out of the closet by her daughter, Leni. Sex closet, that is.

The judge from America’s Got Talent made an appearance on the Wednesday episode of Call Her Daddy, during which she had a FaceTime conversation with her 19-year-old daughter, Leni.

“She found my sex closet,” the Heidi Klum recalled. Leni detailed how she and her friends marveled at the vast collection of sexual aids. “I did when I was younger and I thought it was the coolest thing ever,” Leni said. “I was going through it with my friends. And I was like, ‘Mom, what is this? A microphone?'”

“I really had no idea what it was,” Heidi Klum’s daughter continued. “My mom got so mad at me after, like, You can’t go in my stuff.'”

Not only did Leni go through her mother’s private items, she and her friends video-recorded the evidence. “I was like showing it off to my friends like, ‘Look at how cool this is. My mom has a whole cupboard, she has a whole drawer.’ And I snuck them into my mom’s room and opened the drawer, and we were all taking videos.”

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Recalls Topless Sunbathing as Being Normal in Her Family

Leni also spilled the beans that her mother likes to flaunt her poolside style with topless sunbathing sessions. Of course, this could be mildly embarrassing to the teen when she had friends over.

“I’d be so embarrassed and like scared because usually in my friend’s families I never see their moms tanning naked at the pool, but I thought it was normal. And my friends would always be like, ‘Hmm,’ like standoffish, but it was just so normal in our family.”

Leni Klum and Heidi Klum, Halloween 2022 (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)

During a previous segment of the podcast, Klum shared an anecdote about sunbathing topless in her garden. However, she made it clear that she would always ensure to cover up whenever Leni’s friends were present.

“My kids will say, ‘My friend is coming over, Mom, put your top on,’ and I’m like, ‘When have I ever not had a top on when your friend was coming over? Of course, I will,'” Heidi Klum claimed. “But they always make sure. ‘Mom, just a little warning,’ and I’m like, ‘Don’t worry.’ I also don’t want to flash anyone just to flash someone. I just don’t love tan lines.”

In addition to Leni, whose biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, Klum has three children with her ex-husband Seal: Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14.