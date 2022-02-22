The Inheritance Of Playboy: The Net Worths Of High Hefner’s Kids

Hugh Hefner started up Playboy magazine, with its first issue publishing in 1953. He lived in the Playboy mansion, which was the backdrop for infamous parties throughout the years. His life was featured on the reality show The Girls Next Door, on the air between 2005 and 2010. But he was also a husband and a father.

Hefner was first wed to Mildred Williams, his high school sweetheart, from 1949 to 1959, and they had a daughter, Christie, and a son, David. In 1989, he tied the knot with a woman who was 37 years younger than him, Kimberley Conrad (a past Playmate of the Year who now works with organizations focused on animal rescue), and they had two sons, Marston and Cooper. After separating, their divorce came in 2010, and two years later, Hefner married Crystal Harris Hefner, who was 60 years younger than him and with him until the end.

This eccentric entrepreneur died in September 2017, and at that time, his net worth was $50 million. It should also be noted that the will he left behind for his children came with some rules: If any of them are found to be someone who “frequently uses or consumes any illegal substances,” they’ll be removed from the trust.

On January 24, 2022, a new documentary, Secrets of Playboy, came to A&E, digging into the Playboy empire. Due to the allegations that started coming out, Playboy released an official statement, saying, “Today’s Playboy is not Hugh Hefner’s Playboy. We trust and validate these women and their stories, and we strongly support those individuals who have come forward to share their experiences.”

Now, more than ever, many are surely wondering what Hefner’s kids are up to these days…and whether or not they’re still part of the will.

Cooper Hefner

First up is Cooper Hefner, born in 1991, to Hefner and Conrad. Over the years, he started a company called Hop, started teaching at Chapman University, announced a run for the California Senate, and worked for Playboy Enterprises; he actually joined the family business while in college, left, then came back in 2019, as the chief executive officer of global partnerships. He reportedly left Playboy again, in order to start a digital content platform, but then ended up joining the United States Air Force.

In 2019, he also tied the knot with Scarlett Byrne, an actress known for her role in the Harry Potter films. They have a daughter, Betsy Rose, and in November 2021, they announced they were expecting twins. Overall, he has an estimated net worth of $10 million.

After the premiere of Secrets of Playboy, Hefner’s youngest child tweeted about his thoughts.

Some may not approve of the life my Dad chose, but my father was not a liar. However unconventional, he was sincere in his approach and lived honestly. He was generous in nature and cared deeply for people. These salacious stories are a case study of regret becoming revenge. — Cooper Hefner (@cooperhefner) January 23, 2022

Christie Hefner

Christie was born to Hefner and Williams in 1952, as the businessman’s first and only daughter. She became the president of Playboy Enterprises in 1982, followed by chairwoman and CEO in 1988, before going on to work as the executive chairman of a health and wellness brand called Canyon Ranch Enterprises. She is also involved in projects surrounding issues like the first amendment, women’s rights, and HIV/AIDS and has served on the boards of brands like HatchBeauty and Center for American Progress Action Fund. She was married to William Marovitz, a real estate developer, from 1995 to 2013, and her estimated net worth is $30 million.

Marston Hefner

Next up, there is Marston Hefner, son of Hefner and Conrad. Born in 1990, he actually grew up in the Playboy mansion, and as a young adult, he was arrested for domestic violence against Playmate Claire Sinclair, with whom he had been having an on-again, off-again relationship. His bail was $20,000, and he had to take a domestic violence course. Outside of that, he has tried to avoid the spotlight for which his family is known, but he is a writer and will share his work online. It is only a guesstimate that he has an estimated net worth of $1.6 million.

David Hefner

Everyone has heard of Playboy, but many may not have known that the man behind it all had children…and David Hefner seems to be fine keeping it that way. There is not much known about him. He was born in 1955, to Hefner and Williams, and due to computer consulting and work in the film industry (such as awards for Forgotten Pills, his first feature) his net worth is an estimated $500,000.