Heather Locklear Is ‘Ready To Date’ After Quietly Parting Ways With Fiancé Chris Heisser

Heather Locklear is said to be ready to get back into the dating world months after she quietly parted ways with her longtime fiancé, Chris Heisser.

A source recently revealed to Us Weekly that the Melrose Place star is ready to date following her breakup with Heisser.

“Heather and Chris are no longer together,” the insider shared. “Heather is single and ready to date again.”

They further shared that Locklear hasn’t seen her ex since late 2024, but she wishes him “all the best.” As they discussed what led to the breakup, the source described it as a “slow fizzle,” with nothing dramatic having occurred.

“They are not spending as much time with each other,” they continued. “It’s minimal. She’s focusing on herself. She is sober and doing very well.”

The couple got engaged in June 2020 after being in an on-and-off relationship for years. They initially started dating in high school and reconnected in 2017. However, they briefly ended things in 2019 before getting back together the following year.

“They each go out of their way to make the other feel special,” a source shared when the engagement news broke. “They are still planning on getting married and still want a small and intimate wedding, but of course, because of COVID, they’re taking things slow and trying to figure out details.”

Locklear was previously married to Tommy Lee from 1986 to 1993. She went on to marry Richie Sambora in 1994, but ended the marriage in 2007. They share a daughter, Ava, 27.

The actress began dating her Melrose Place co-star, Jack Wagner, in 2007. They ended their relationship just a few months after getting engaged in August 2011. Despite the breakup, Wagner said he and Locklear still talk to each other.

“Just [for] little things,” he revealed earlier this year. “Birthday things or stuff like that. We stay friendly.”

He also spoke out about a potential reboot of his and Locklear’s hit show.

“You have to bring on young, new actors,” he explained. “It can’t be all about us. I don’t know what the longevity or interest in that would be.”

“It would be more about a few of us probably starting the storylines out,” he added. “Letting them take place and then branching off into who their children are now or where they are.”