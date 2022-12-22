This Is The Best Way To Incorporate Collagen Into Your Routine For Maximum Results

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Collagen supplements are currently all the rage, and proponents declare them to be a veritable fountain of youth. From making your skin, hair, and nails stronger and healthier to keeping your joints in tip-top shape, collagen in powder form seems to be the best way to add it to your diet.

The reason? Some studies have found that our bodies absorb collagen more readily as a powder. But the temperature at which you ingest it can make or break its effectiveness.

Many people, including some celebrities, add collagen powder to their morning coffee. Turns out, this isn’t the best way to get collagen’s benefits. That’s not to say you can’t add it to coffee, just make sure it’s iced!

How Not To Deactivate Your Collagen

Adding collagen powder to hot coffee, tea, or any other warm beverage is not a good idea. Brooke Russell, an assistant professor of microbiology at Texan A&M University wrote at The Conversation that it’s best to mix collagen with cold beverages to reap the benefits. Russell explained that when collagen is added to anything with heat, its molecule structure melts and any benefits are lessened—and probably negated.

Collagen powder might dissolve more readily in warm liquids, but no one wants to waste the supplement they paid good money for. So opt for blending it into cold drinks like smoothies, iced coffee, or water.

Consuming collagen along with foods rich in vitamin C, like certain fruits and red peppers, can increase collagen’s effectiveness even more, according to research published in the Orthopedic Journal of Sports Medicine.

Russell also suggests finding a collagen powder that matches your health interests. For example, if you want to improve joint health, collagen type 1 is best. For beautiful skin and luscious hair, collagen type 2 is the best choice. If you’re looking for a powder that does it all, we found an excellent option.

With its yummy chocolate taste, Codeage Multi Collagen Powder makes getting your daily collagen as easy as 1-2-3. And with only one gram of sugar per serving, you won’t have to worry about overindulging.

Codeage Multi Collagen Powder contains all the types of collagen: 1, 2, 3, 5, and 10. Each type plays a vital role, contributing to healthy skin, hair, and nails, as well as joint and bone health. Here’s a quick rundown.

Type 1: makes up a majority of the collagen in our bodies and provides structure to skin, ligaments, tendons, and bones.

Type 2: this is great for joint support as it is naturally found in elastic cartilage.

Type 3: is found in our muscles, organs, and arteries.

Type 5: another type that is found in the layers of our skin.

Type 10: found in some layers of our skin and hair, as well as in the tissue of the placenta and in the cornea of our eyes.

Codeage’s formula features quality sources for its collagen including grass-fed and pasture-raised hydrolyzed bovine collagen peptides, organic beef bone broth, organic chicken bone broth, wild-caught fish collagen peptides, and eggshell collagen. You’ll also get medium-chain triglycerides (MCT oil) to support energy. It does not contain shellfish, soy, dairy, or gluten.

To avoid clumping, add it to a shaker cup with water. Or, try it with smoothies, iced coffee, cold brew, almond milk, oat milk, or your beverage of choice.

Reviewers Love Codeage Collagen

One shopper described a dramatic difference in their skin, hair, and nails after three weeks. “My skin has a healthy glow and my hair and nail strength/thickness has basically doubled. I have been getting compliments non-stop and notice a serious transformation in my complexion,” they said.

Another reviewer shared, “I have been using for 2.5 weeks and I have seen a huge difference in my hair, skin, energy, joints and muscle recovery!”

Collagen production decreases as we age, but with Codeage Multi Collagen Powder, you can easily add this vital protein back into your system. Just be sure to add it to a cold or room temp liquid!

