‘Health Issues’ Force Metal Act to Back out of Special Concert

A fan-favorite metal act was forced to pull the plug on a highly anticipated special concert just a day before the show, citing “health issues.”

Videos by Suggest

Delain, the Dutch symphonic metal band anchored by keyboardist Martijn Westerholt, posted on Instagram to let fans know they wouldn’t be participating in a show promoting the release of a new album by Eye of Melian, which describes its music as “ethereal and symphonic movie score-like music.”

“Dear Delainers, it is with a heavy heart that we are forced to announce that, due to health issues, we will not be able to take part tomorrow in the release show of Eye of Melian in Zwolle,” the metal group wrote in their Feb. 19 post.

“With the promise of seeing you again very soon for another memorable occasion, we nevertheless wish you to fully enjoy what is sure to be an unmissable show in the evocative and magical atmosphere of Eye of Melian,” the group added before concluding with, “With love, Delain.”

The veteran metal group had previously promoted the special concert with much fanfare, gushing over the event to fans on social media.

“We’re extremely happy to take part of Eye of Melian’s ‘Forest of Forgetting’ release show in Zwolle, NL next year,” Delain wrote on Facebook last November.

“For this occasion, we will perform with a very unique acoustic set, revisiting familiar songs in a way you’ve never heard before!” the group added.

Metal Fans Show Their Support for Delain

Despite the disappointing news, fans of the metal act—who have released seven studio albums, three EPs, one live album, and nineteen music videos to date—showed their support in the comments section.

“Why so black and grim? For a moment, I thought you were announcing that you will disband or something,” one top comment read. “Best wishes. It’s okay to look after your health,” another fan added. “Prayers for you guys on a speedy recovery,” a third thoughtful fan wrote.

Diana Leah of Delain performs at Santeria Toscana 31 on January 30, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)



Meanwhile, Delain shared much more positive news to fans earlier this month. A new “super limited orange/black marble edition” vinyl of their beloved 2012 album We Are the Others drops on March 6.