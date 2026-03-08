he-man-legend-michael-halperin-has-died

Fans of the classic cartoon He-Man and the Masters of the Universe are mourning the loss of Michael Halperin. As the author of the series bible for the 1982 Filmation show, Halperin laid the groundwork that made He-Man a beloved character for generations.

Videos by Suggest

Halperin’s family confirmed his Feb. 25 death in Los Angeles in an online obituary. No cause of death was provided for the 91-year-old.

James Eatock, a writer and publisher of He-Man and She-Ra books, bios, and DVDs, paid tribute to Halperin on social media.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Michael Halperin,” Eatock began in his lengthy, heartfelt March 7 message.

Eatock continued, noting that when Halperin started writing the series bible in late 1982, the world of Eternia had very little established lore. “He didn’t just give us a story; he gave us a universe,” Eatock wrote, explaining that Halperin created Skeletor’s otherworldly origins and developed the backstories for many beloved Masters of the Universe characters.

Eatock added that although Halperin didn’t physically draw Eternia, “his penmanship built the map.” He explained that locations like “The Evergreen Forest, the Vine Jungle, the Mystic Mountains, and the Sands of Time” were all Halperin’s creations. Eatock highlighted the importance of the series bible, stating it was “key for every major canon that followed,” and that every writer, whether for the cartoon, books, or comics, “eventually pulled from Michael’s work.”

“His time on Masters of the Universe may have been brief, but through the worlds he built, his legacy will last forever,” Eatock concluded.

Michael Halperin’s Impressive Career Beyond ‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe’

Beyond Masters of the Universe, Halperin was an accomplished playwright in the Los Angeles area. He co-wrote a powerful young adult book with Malka Drucker titled Jacob’s Rescue: A Holocaust Story. Halperin also published books on writing and served as a professor in the film and television department at Loyola Marymount University.

Halperin also enjoyed an impressive career writing for several hit TV shows. According to IMDb, his credits include Knight Rider, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Airwolf, and multiple episodes of The Fall Guy.

Michael Halperin passed away at 91. He was the creator of the ‘He-man and the masters of the universe’ Bible for Mattel which established the lore and also created many of the mini comics from the 1980s toys. This was reported by his son on Facebook and his obituary was released pic.twitter.com/QQT9ICkgaL — Cartoon History (@Cartoonhistory2) March 8, 2026

A New Jersey native, Halperin was a beloved figure in the MOTU fan community and often appeared at fan conventions. The comments on Eatock’s post are filled with fans also paying tribute to the He-Man legend.

“So sad to hear about his passing. He did leave a mark that has influenced and brought joy to so many. Myself among those many,” one fan wrote. “Rest in power Mr. Halpern. Thank you for all that you have given us with He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. May you and your family have the power forever…” another fan added.

A third fan wrote, “Thank you for your contribution to my childhood, Michael. RIP.”