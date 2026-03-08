HBO Reveals Good News (and Bad News) for ‘Industry’ Fans

HBO just gave Industry fans a reason to celebrate and a reason to cry into their morning cappuccinos, all at once… kind of like getting your bonus and your first-year analyst hours on the same day.

Indeed, the network announced that Pierpoint & Co. will remain in business for a fifth season. However, that will also be the final season for the Mickey Down and Konrad Kay-created series, meaning it’s time for these investment bankers to cash out.

Industry, produced by Bad Wolf, has been averaging 1.7 million viewers per episode for its fourth season, a 30 percent increase from season three. Season four concluded on March 1.

Season four finds Harper (Myha’la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) “at the top of their game” before they are “drawn into a high-stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game” with a new fintech company. Yasmin begins to navigate a relationship with its founder, played by Kit Harington, while Harper is “pulled into the orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram” (Max Minghella). According to the synopsis, their “twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power, and the desire to be on top.”

‘Industry’ Creators Decided to End the Fan Favorite HBO Show

Francesca Orsi, HBO’s EVP of Programming and head of drama series and films, said in a statement that creators Down and Kay made the call to end Industry with season five.

“For four seasons, Industry has thrilled us while examining power, money, politics, and class,” Orsi began in a lengthy statement. “Under Mickey and Konrad’s ambitious and singular vision, it has solidified itself as an important contemporary, genre-bending drama in HBO’s lineup that keeps viewers on the edge of their seat week after week.”

Mickey Down and Konrad Kay at the ‘Industry’ Season 4 Screening at Regal Union Square on January 08, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

“It is gratifying that viewers and critics have recognized season four as bigger and more thrilling than ever, buoyed by career-defining performances from our magnificent cast. Alongside the amazing team under executive producer Jane Tranter at Bad Wolf and executive producer Kathleen McCaffrey at Little Gems, we are so proud we can announce the fifth season of this terrific show, which Mickey and Konrad have decided will take us to the end of Industry’s story,” Orsi added.

‘Industry’ Creators Mark Ten Years Working on the Show

“We’re privileged to have joined the small, esteemed club of dramas that have run for five seasons on HBO,” Down and Kay, who also serve as executive producers on the series, said. “This March marks a decade since we first began to conceive of the world of Industry, and it exists because of the unwavering faith and vision of our partners and former partners at HBO — Casey, Frannie, Kara, Cela, Sam, Kathleen, and Max. Without Jane Tranter’s imagination and belief, the show would simply be a dead idea in a drawer somewhere. She — alongside her partners at Bad Wolf — has been our guiding light and fiercest champion. We’d also like to thank the BBC for their partnership.”

“For some time now, we have been thinking about how best to end the show on an unparalleled high. Unlike some of our characters, we know when to leave a party,” the duo continued. “We’d like to thank our evangelical fan base, especially those who have watched from day one. Finally: we owe everything to our crew and the best cast on TV for making our writing live. The characters will live on because of their world-class performances. Seeing the HBO ident in front of our work will never stop being a thrill. It remains the best place to make television, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration well into the future.”

“Watching Mickey and Konrad and our extraordinary and beloved cast grow over the seasons continues to be a huge privilege,” Bad Wolf CEO Jane Tranter added. “And now to see Industry take its place among HBO’s most distinguished long-running drama series is to the great credit of them all.”