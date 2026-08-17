Hayden Panettiere’s Fans in Shock Over Actress’ Sudden Passing

As the news of Hayden Panettiere’s sudden death at the age of 36 began to spread, fans flocked to her Instagram to leave comments expressing their grief and surprise.

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“She raised so many of us and didn’t even know it entirely. I hope she’s at peace, she deserved so much better from this world. Heartbroken doesn’t even begin to describe this feeling of losing someone you didn’t even know personally, but it’s there 💔,” one fan wrote on her last Instagram post.

“You were my childhood growing up. You also spoke out on some of the hardest topics to discuss and I look up to you for that and many other things you have done. Rest easy,” another fan wrote.

“This makes me sooo sad she was in so many of my favorite things growing up I always thought she was soooo pretty and bring it on all or nothing was such a big part of my childhood. This feels like … Personal.”

“THIS HITS SO DIFFERENT FOR US MILLENNIALS 😢,” one fan wrote.

Of all the tributes coming through on social media, several include clips or stills from the movie Ice Princess. The 2005 film starred both Panettiere and Michelle Trachtenberg, who tragically died in 2025.

Photo Credit: Rafy – © Disney Enterprises Inc.

City of Llanview, a fan page dedicated to the soap opera One Life to Live, shared a tribute to the actress. Panettiere played the character Sarah Roberts from 1994 to 1997.

“All of us at @cityofllanview want to send prayers to the family, friends and fans of @haydenpanettiere who was known around Llanview as Sarah Roberts and we heard the news of her passing away plus she truly brought so much to many Movies and TV we all enjoyed and will miss her so much,” they wrote.

Spout Podcast shared a clip from the film on their Instagram, writing “The two Ice Princesses. 🕊️🤍”

“Michelle Trachtenberg and Hayden Panettiere, forever part of a movie that meant so much to an entire generation. Seeing them together hits a little differently now.”