Hayden Panettiere Update: Coroner’s Office Details Initial Findings

More details are emerging about Hayden Panettiere’s death. An official statement has been released by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, and audio from the 911 call has also been shared, WYFF4 reports.

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“On August 16, 2026, at approximately 1:51 PM, a 911 call was received regarding a reported cardiac arrest at 701 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville,” the coroner’s release reads.

“First responders and Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene and located a female in cardiac arrest. EMS personnel initiated advanced cardiac life support measures; however, resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and the individual was pronounced deceased at 2:32 PM.”

Upon arrival, the coroner’s office began a “parallel investigation” with the Greenville City Police Department.

“The decedent has been identified as Hayden Leslie Panettiere, 36, of California. Panettiere was found unresponsive inside the residence, where she had been temporarily staying,” the release continued.

“An autopsy was completed today. At autopsy no signs of trauma were discovered that would have contributed to the death. The cause and manner of death remain pending further investigation and the completion of additional studies.”

“This investigation remains active and ongoing. No further details are available for release at this time.”

WYFF also obtained audio footage of the 911 call.

In the audio, the word “overdose” is mentioned, with it being noted that CPR is “in progress.”

Micah Lee, a resident of the Judson Mill Lofts where Panettiere was at the time of her death, shared his account of the first responders’ arrival with WYFF.

“It was yesterday afternoon, and, just a bunch of commotion in the hallway,” he said. “The halls are pretty hollow, so noise echoes throughout. And I had just heard about someone collapsing. And then afterwards there was talk about cardiac arrest. I can’t confirm any of that. That’s just what I’ve heard.”