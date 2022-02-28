Hayden Panettiere Shares Update About Daughter Living In Ukraine

Hayden Panettiere recently shared that her daughter, Kaya, is safe amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Panettiere’s ex, Wladimir Klitschko, is the mayor of Kyev and has pledged to take part in the conflict against the invading Russian army. The actress’ daughter has lived in Ukraine with Klitschko for years.

Panettiere’s Daugher Is Safe, But Her Ex Is Staying To Fight

When asked about Kaya’s safety on Instagram, Panettiere responded, “She’s safe and not in Ukraine.” Klitschko is still in the city and has promised to defend his home from Russia. He enlisted in Ukraine’s reserve army earlier this month amid Russia’s escalating presence at the country’s border.

“We will defend ourselves with all our might and fight for freedom and democracy,” he posted to LinkedIn. Panettiere has been equally outspoken about the war in Ukraine, reposting comments from Klitschko to her Instagram story.

The actress also penned a post of her own, sharing her thoughts on Russia’s attack. “I have personally witnessed the strength of the Ukrainian people who fought so hard for their independence and have continued to passionately defend their country over the years. What Putin is doing is an absolute disgrace!” she wrote.

“This horrific moment in history sends a terrifying message: the message that in this day and age, in the year 2022, it’s okay to violate the rights of free people and allow autocrats like Putin to take whatever they please,” Panettiere continued. “I’m praying for my family and friends there and everyone who’s fighting. I wish you had more support and I wish I was there fighting with you! For now, I ask for those of us who can’t be there to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and show your support for #democracy.”

Klitschko: Russian Attack ‘Must Be Stopped Immediately’

Klitschko has been equally vocal on social media, urging his followers to show their solidarity for Ukraine. “I call upon all citizens to organize demonstrations and raise their voices against war, for democracy and for freedom,” he wrote. “I ask the people of the European democracies to stand side by side with the free, democracy-loving Ukrainian people. The cowardly and murderous attack by the autocratic Russian regime on us must be stopped immediately.”

Panettiere and the former professional boxer started dating in 2009. The couple got engaged in 2013 and welcomed daughter Kaya the following year. They split in 2018, but remain amicable, with the actress traveling to Ukraine regularly to see Kaya. While Klitschko remains in Ukraine to fight, we’re glad to hear that Kaya has safely left the country.

More News From Suggest

Jackie Gleason Apparently Severely Mistreated His Celebrity Grandson

Have Scandals And Lavish Living Ruined Hunter Biden’s Net Worth?

Zooey Deschanel Channels Audrey Hepburn In Stunning Photo Shoot