‘Haunting of Hill House’ Star Reveals Engagement

Haunting of Hill House star Victoria Pedretti has found something even scarier than ghosts—commitment! She’s officially engaged to her photographer boyfriend, Ethan DeLorenzo.

The 30-year-old actress, who was also the lead in The Haunting of Bly Manor, revealed that she and her photographer partner have officially taken the next step in their relationship.

“It’s no secret I’m deeply in love or that I’m engaged to Ethan. I tell everyone I meet,” she wrote alongside several sweet snaps a joint Instagram post with her fiancé.

Their upload started with a close-up of DeLorenzo at sunset, followed by a sweet photo of the couple smiling and hugging in a parking lot, lost in each other’s eyes. Another photo captured their shadows, a reflection of the time they spent embracing the outdoors.

Victoria Pedretti and Ethan DeLorenzo (Image via Instagram / Victoria Pedretti)

Of course, fans and friends of the Ponyboi star wasted no time haunting her comments section with congratulations.

“How wonderful!! Congratulations!!” Pedretti’s You co-star Madeline Brewer wrote. “Honestly am really happy for the both of you. Hope you have a long and lovely life together,” a somewhat reluctant-sounding fan added.

Some Fans Weren’t Feeling the ‘Haunting of Hill House’ Star Getting Engaged…

Meanwhile, many lovelorn fans also mourned the loss of Pedretti being officially taken.

“Congrats (I say as they drag me out screaming and crying),” one fan wrote, adding a broken heart emoji. “Congratulations!!! (I wish I was him),” a second fan added. “I just fell to my knees in a Walmart parking lot,” a third heartbroken fan joked(?). Yet another fan quipped:”I just saw someone fall to their knees in a Walmart parking lot.”

Before announcing their engagement, DeLorenzo shared an Instagram carousel featuring Pedretti back in March.

“I’d lay on the cliff side during the apocalypse with you any day… expired polaroid film,” he wrote alongside two photos of Pedretti outside on a sunny day.

Meanwhile, Ethan DeLorenzo has a history of landing in relationships with Hollywood stars.

DeLorenzo was formerly engaged to actress Jena Malone in 2020. The Inherent Vice star, 40, and DeLorenzo share a son together, named Ode Mountain, according to PEOPLE.