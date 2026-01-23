‘Hart of Dixie’ Star’s Husband Files for Divorce

A Hart of Dixie star is headed for her second divorce… just seven months after saying “yes” to husband number two.

According to TMZ, Jaime King’s husband, Austin Sosa, filed to end their marriage on Jan. 22. It looks like the pair tied the knot in a secret ceremony that stayed under the radar, even though PEOPLE broke the news of their engagement back in July 2025.

The divorce filing follows recent reports that King, 46, has been getting cozy with hotelier Vikram Chatwal in LA.

Last July, King’s representative told PEOPLE that the actress was “grateful” for the fan support she received following her engagement.

The Sin City star was “especially happy to share this moment with her children, who have a loving bond with Austin and his family,” her rep added at the time. “As always, her sons remain her top priority, and she kindly asks for privacy as they move forward together with love and gratitude.”

“She is very close with his family and was staying with his parents after she moved out of her Los Angeles apartment earlier this year,” an alleged insider told PEOPLE in July 2025.

Jaime King’s Previous Divorce Was Finalized in 2023

The Hart of Dixie star shares two sons, James, 12, and Leo, 10, with her ex-husband, Kyle Newman, whom she married in November 2007. Leo is also the godson of music icon Taylor Swift.

Jaime King at the “Fluxx” premiere, Beverly Hills, May 2025. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

King and Newman, 47, wed in 2007. King filed for divorce in May 2020, and the split was finalized in September 2023.

In March 2025, Newman was awarded sole physical custody of their sons. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Newman and King will share legal custody, but Newman has been granted tie-breaking authority in legal matters and sole physical custody of the children.