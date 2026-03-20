‘Harry Potter’ Actress Undergoes Plastic Surgery: ‘Big Fan of My New Look’

Engorgio! Harry Potter actress Jessie Cave, known to fans as Lavender Brown, has unveiled a bit of (plastic surgery) magic of her own: a brand-new pair of breasts.

Videos by Suggest

The 38-year-old actress revealed she used the money earned from her hair fetish OnlyFans content to fund the new additions. She launched her page on the subscription service in March last year and took to Instagram to show off the results of her Reparo spell.

“To celebrate my one-year anniversary doing ‘hair content,’ I got a boob job,” the Harry Potter alum wrote alongside several snaps of herself after the plastic surgery. “On March 10th last year, I started a new career path, and I’m so glad I did.”

“Big fan of my new look so far. Wanted to do this for ages, but never thought I’d actually do it, much like I never thought I’d be doing what I do now for a living,” the former actress continued.

Cave then went on to describe how breastfeeding four children had left her chest looking less than magical.

“I’m actually quite proud of myself for being bold for the first time in my life. I’ve breastfed 4 babies, clocking up 6 years of feeding and pumping. I am so grateful my body was able to do that, but I thought it was time to do something for myself,” she explained.

She then thanked hair fetish aficionados for paying for one of her new boobs.

“Thank you to my subscribers for helping me pay for them (in the end, I raised about the price of one boob). It cost a lot!!!!!!!!!”

Cave concluded her post by teasing her 242,000 Instagram followers with the promise of even more revealing content to come.

‘I’ve been writing about my time doing hair content on Substack. You can read my diaries there. I will, of course, be writing about my operation experience too,” she added.

Jessie Cave Gave ‘Harry Potter’ Fans a Tease of Her OnlyFan Plans Last March

Last year, the Great Expectations actress claimed she started doing OnlyFans “to get out of debt.”

In a video shared on Instagram back in March 2025, Cave, who starred in three Harry Potter films, announced she was starting an OnlyFans for “hair stuff.” As she brushed her long locks for an off-camera companion, she explained the concept: “So stuff like this. Just going like that. That’s the kind of thing.”

OnlyFans content creator Jessie Cave in 2025. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Cave promised subscribers “the best quality hair sounds” and “very sensual stuff,” but drew the line at explicitly sexual content. Instead, she’s hoping to attract a niche audience: people with hair fetishes. “It is a fetish,” she insisted, jokingly adding that she was going for a “Slutty Mormon… very pure aesthetic.”

Here’s hoping there’s enough sensual hair lovers out there to cover the cost of Cave’s other boob…







