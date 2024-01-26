Harold Hogue, Pro Wrestling Icon Known as ‘Ice Train’, Dies at 56

Former professional wrestler Harold Hogue, known as Ice Train and M.S. Smooth in the ring, has passed away at the age of 56. WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) revealed on Instagram this Tuesday that Hogue had died.

“Our 30-year relationship was filled with laughter & brotherhood,” Page captioned a snapshot of him alongside Hogue. “We were always there for each other. Our families are one family.”

Ice Train: A Fan Favorite That Once Squared Off Against a Future WWE Legend

As Ice Train, Harold Hogue had a notable tenure in WCW, including an appearance at the inaugural Fall Brawl event and maintaining an undefeated streak. Throughout his time with the company, he partnered with Ice and was a member of The New Blood. Hogue once faced off against the man who later became “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, teaming with Ron Simmons to battle The Hollywood Blonds (Steve Austin and Brian Pillman) in 1993.

Hogue competed in WCW during different periods until 2001, when the WWE acquired the company. In 2019, he briefly emerged from retirement for a single match.

Friends and Fans Pay Tribute to Harold “Ice Train” Hogue

Marc “Johnny B. Badd” Mero took to X (formerly Twitter) to pay tribute to Harold “Ice Train” Hogue. The wrestling legend shared a photo with Hogue at a recent Christmas party. The pair are grinning ear to ear. “He was a bright light in this world,” Mero wrote.

This picture was taken just a few weeks ago at Christmas, such a joyous time. I'm still trying to process our amazing friend Harold Houge aka Ice Train is no longer with us. He was a bright light in this world and will continue to shine from above. Until we meet again my friend.… pic.twitter.com/URkfcYzcEX — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) January 25, 2024

Of course, wrestling fans flooded social media paying their respects to Harold “Ice Train” Hogue. Many noted found memories of the wrestler’s magnetic grin. “What a smile he had! I bet he lit the room up when entered. I always enjoyed his work as Ice Train in WCW. RIP Harold Houge,” a fan wrote on X.

“There were times inside the ring when train was introduced, and smiling,” another fan recalled. “That smile at times was bigger and brighter than whatever was around the ring,” they added. Finally, one wrestling fan simply noted how young Hogue was, “Sorry to learn that Ice Train left us too soon,” they wrote.

On social media, Page added that the family would soon release a statement and requested that people respect their privacy. The cause of death has not been disclosed.