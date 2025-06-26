‘Happy Days’ and ‘Partridge Family’ Guest Star Pamela Peters Solow Has Died

Pamela Peters Solow, an actress known to ’70s TV fans for appearances on sitcoms like Happy Days and The Partridge Family, as well as nearly a decade on the soap opera The Young and the Restless, has died.

Her close friend, Todd Hirsch, shared in a June 5 Facebook post that Solow passed away at the age of 75. The cause of her death was not revealed.

“Ugh… so gutted…Received news last night that my friend Pam Levy — one of the COOLEST damn ladies I have ever had the good fortune to know — has passed,” Hirsch wrote. “I met Pam and her husband Marty in 2017 when I moved my office next to theirs in North Hollywood. The friendship with the two of them was INSTANT. Besides their business, they both were actors.”

“Sending lots of love & healing thoughts to Marty…I love you lots, buddy…And to Pam: I love you, “Second Mom.” I hope we meet again someday…cuz whatever possible Afterlife there is would definitely suck without being able to hang out with you again to talk lots of s***,” Hirsch concluded.

Solow becamse a familair face on ‘70s TV with guest starring roles in Medical Center, Room 22, Butch Cassidy, Emergency!, Happy Days and Man from Atlantis, per IMDb.

In 1972, she appeared on The Partridge Family in the episode “Waiting for Bolero” (a play on Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot).

Pamela Peters Solow opposite David Cassidy on ‘The Partridge Family.’ (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

In the episode, Keith (David Cassidy) moves in with Solow’s character for some independence from his family, and hijinks ensue.

Pamela Peters Solow Lands Her Signature Role

Solow also played Peggy Brooks on The Young and the Restless when the CBS series debuted in 1973, first appearing in the show’s second episode, according to IMDb. Peggy was the daughter of Jennifer (Dorothy Green) and Stuart Brooks (Robert Colbert) and the sister of Lorie (Jaime Lyn Bauer), Leslie (Janice Lynde, later Victoria Mallory), and Chris Brooks (Trish Stewart).

Pamela Peters Solow (Peggy Brooks, 1973-1981, 1984) in the CBS daytime drama “The Young and the Restless,” April 27, 1973. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

During her time on the show, Peggy went to college, fell in love with her married professor Jack Curtis (Anthony Herrera), and worked with reporter Steven Williams (David Winn) to expose a cult, nearly losing her life in the process.

Solow first played the character until 1977, when Patricia Everly took over the role. Solow returned to the soap from 1978 to 1981 and made one final guest appearance in 1984.

Per IMDb, her last acting credit was in the 1990 sci-fi film Omega Cop alongside Adam West.