This Handmade Entryway Organizer Solves Common Storage Woes, And It’s Available On Amazon

If you’re like me and live in a home with no foyer or mudroom, you’re likely familiar with the problem of cramped entryways with no storage space or organization. Where do you put your coats, umbrellas, and backpacks? What about your keys, mail, pet leashes, and handbags?

Finding reasonably priced solutions to this problem that are well-made—without being an eyesore —is actually quite a difficult task. That’s why I was excited when I came across this rare find on Amazon—a handcrafted entryway organizer from a woman-owned shop based in North Carolina.

Revamp Your Foyer, Mud Room, And More

The high-quality entryway organizer comes from a small woman-owned business in Tar Heel country known as DistressedMeNot, which sells “rustic wood creations and home decor items” that can be customized based on length and style.

You can purchase this dark walnut organizer in two variations. The first option is to buy a single piece, which is a coat rack with a shelf. Or, you can opt for the set of two—a coat rack with a shelf plus a coat rack without a shelf.

Once you decide on a single piece or the set of two, you’ll then need to choose the length. The options are 20, 24, 28, 32, 36, 40, 48, and 60 inches. The longer the piece, the more double hooks it will have.

Mounting screws are included with every purchase, and the entryway organizer has pre-drilled holes for easy installation.

These organizers are multi-purpose, so they don’t have to be limited to entryways. They can also be used to hang holiday decorations. Or, you can put one in your closet to organize purses, scarves, or jewelry.

Beautifully Made

I’m not the only person who is a fan of this entryway organizer from DistressedMeNot. Here’s what other customers have to say.

“Perfect for what we needed. Put it at the top of the steps for leashes, bags, umbrellas, etc.,” one customer shared.

Another added, “Beautiful shelf, well made. Easy to hang. I used my own screws and toggle bolts for maximum weight capacity as there were no studs where I wanted to hang, but they worked well with the pre-drilled holes in the shelf. Would definitely order more from this company for future decorating.”

Despite the customization, these items are in stock and ready to be shipped. You can have yours in less than a week, so what are you waiting for?

