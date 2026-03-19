‘Hamilton’ Star Suffers Kitchen Accident, to Undergo Surgery

Hamilton star Jisel Soleil Ayon has been forced to step away from the award-winning Broadway musical earlier than she originally planned to undergo surgery following a kitchen accident.

Videos by Suggest

In a post on Instagram earlier this month, the actress revealed she had to undergo a procedure on her foot. The procedure would leave her unable to finish her run as Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton.

“I’m heartbroken about it, but sometimes this is just how things go. I had a good run,” she explained in the post’s caption. “Please do not ask me what’s next! Up next is rest for me. If something comes up, you’ll know when you can know.”

Ayon went on to share, “My original date that I hadn’t announced yet is May 10th. So I’m supposed to be done May 10th. Hold on now. I had an injury, an accidental injury, like a good month and a half ago or so.”

Ayon then revealed more details about the kitchen accident. “I was cooking dinner and a knife fell off the counter, and it did cut my foot on the way down. It’s a very tiny cut, but unfortunately, it was in just the right spot.”

“And, I was freaked out for a week and a half,” she admitted. “Because I thought I had injured the tendon, but we thought it was fine and I didn’t need surgery.”

Everything Changed After the Actress Had an MRI Scan

However, things took a turn for the actress following an MRI scan.

“But we finally got an MRI last week, and it turns out that the tendon of my big toe is completely severed,” she revealed. “I have been doing the show and moving on it, dancing on it, walking on it, completely severed.”

She also pointed out, “I have not been in any pain, which lulled me into a false sense of security, I guess. But the MRI does not lie. And I’m going to need the surgery to fix the tendon because it is two and a half centimeters separated. I cannot lift my toe at all. And that’s not good.”

Unfortunately, the surgery cannot wait until May 10, which means Ayon was forced to take her final curtain bow early. “The doctor and I were able to work out that I could have a little but more time in Hamilton,” she noted. “Because we’re not sure if I’ll be able to come back afterwards.”

Although her last Hamilton appearance was on March 12, Ayon said, “I come back for a little of time before May 10th, rather than hope I come back and then am not able to come back. But I am going to be honest, this surgeon is not confident that I can be back before the end of the time.”

“So I am behaving as if I only have one week and a half left,” she added. “If you are around and you can try and come see me, and you’d like to see me, I suggest doing that in a week and a half.”

Ayon first joined Hamilton as a standby for the Schuyler sisters on the Philip National Tour in 2022. She later transitioned into the Broadway cast to play Angelica Schuyler.