Halle Berry Has ‘Marilyn Monroe Moment’ in Viral Dress Photo

Halle Berry wowed fans with snapshots in a white dress, channeling classic Hollywood glam and giving us all serious Marilyn Monroe vibes.

In a five-photo Instagram carousel posted on Friday, June 21, the veteran actress showcased her skirt in full motion. As she twirled it around her legs, the fabric blurred in the first three snapshots, revealing her sculpted legs underneath.

In the fourth image of her post, Halle Berry poses with her back to the camera, highlighting how the dress drapes over her body at rest. The dress features a large collar and is designed to showcase the actress’s shoulders, leaving her arms bare. A waist cutout reveals a stretch of skin on her back, transitioning into a long skirt that flows gracefully to her ankles.

For the final photo in the series, Berry posed facing the camera, closing her eyes, and smiling gently as she tilted her head towards the sky. The new angle revealed a dress featuring a large white belt with a black or metallic buckle and a double-breasted design at the top of the skirt.

“A little commotion for the dress 😉,” Berry wrote alongside the series of snapshots.

Fans React to Halle Berry’s Marilyn Monroe Moment

Fans zeroed in on the initial photos, showering them with fire emojis and raving about Berry’s sculpted legs. Some labeled her “gorgeous” and “stunning,” while others went a step further, crowning her a “goddess” crafted by divine hands.

“Still at the top of your game,” one fan gushed. “Wow, love what I see,” a second fan agreed.

Of course, fans also gushed over Halle Berry’s Marilyn Monroe movies.

Several people commented that the photos captured Berry experiencing a “Marilyn Monroe moment.” This alludes to an iconic scene from the 1955 film The Seven Year Itch. In this scene, after watching Creature from the Black Lagoon, Monroe’s character exits a movie theater. She then stands on a subway grate as a gust of air from below lifts her white dress around her waist.

“Modern day Marilyn Monroe 🔥,” one Instagram denizen noted. “Going commando and pulling a Marylyn Monroe is crazy 😜”, another not-at-all-creepy fan added.

Meanwhile, this is a sharp contrast to earlier in the month when Berry posted a hilarious wardrobe fiasco. On June 8, the 57-year-old actress posted a video on Instagram, confidently wearing a sleek Anna Quan ensemble. By June 10, she admitted struggling to remove the top portion of her outfit due to the corset. This lead to a wardrobe malfunction of major comedic proportions.

She captured the entire wardrobe malfunction on Instagram, from her stylist Lindsay Flores struggling to remove the top to the triumphant moment of liberation. Along the way, there were a few near-miss nip slips that added an extra layer of humor to the comedic saga.