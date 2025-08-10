Halle Berry’s First Ex-Husband Seemingly Shades Her While Discussing Their Marriage

Nearly 30 years after their divorce was finalized, Halle Berry’s first ex-husband, David Justice, seemingly shades her while discussing their marriage.

During his appearance on the All the Bones podcast last week, the former MLB player spoke about what led to the split. Justice said he started thinking about children with James Bond star five months into the marriage.

“My knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships just wasn’t vast,” he explained. “So I’m looking at my mom – and I’m a Midwest guy. So, in my mind, I’m thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean, [be] traditional, you know?”

However, Justice pointed out that Berry didn’t do any of those things nor was she traditional. “I’m thinking, ‘OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?'” he reflected. “At that time, as a young guy – she doesn’t cook, don’t really seem like motherly, and then we started having issues.”

Halle Berry’s first ex-husband then said that the couple didn’t receive a lot of “negative attention” until he “decided to leave her” in 1996.

“She asked me to marry her after knowing me for five months,” Justice said while recalling that he met the actress in May 1992. They were married on January 1, 1993. “I said, OK, because I couldn’t say no. Who’s going to say no at that time?”

He further stated, “I don’t know if my heart was really into it, but I didn’t want to make her feel bad and say no, you know, of [if] I was just in the moment.”

Career Schedules Were Among the Issues Halle Berry and Her First Ex-Husband Struggled With

Continuing to discuss the downfall of their marriage, Halle Berry’s first ex-husband cited career schedules as one of their key issues.

“We spent a lot of time apart because she was doing movies in this country, that country,” he explained. “And we honestly probably could have made it if I knew about therapy. If we knew about therapy, we probably could have made it.”

He also shared, “We never had any major issues like that. It’s just,… because I was young and had only been in one real relationship before her.”

Following her split from Justice, Berry married R&B singer Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005. She then married Oliver Martinez from 2013 to 2016.

Justice has been married to Rebecca Villalobos since 2001. They share three children.