Halle Berry Announces Fourth Marriage, Flaunts Giant Engagement Ring

Halle Berry is giving marriage another go, confirming her engagement to her longtime beau with some serious new bling.

The Oscar-winning actress has been with singer-songwriter Van Hunt for five years, and now they’re ready to take the next step in their relationship.

On Feb. 5, Berry appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and wasted no time getting to the point. Before the interview even started, she jokingly announced it was time to clear up some confusion about her relationship with Hunt.

“Well, there’s some confusion that he asked to marry me, and I said no,” Berry told Fallon. “No, that’s not the case. I did not say no. We just don’t have a date,” the 59-year-old explained.

Halle Berry on ‘The Tonight Show’ with host Jimmy Fallon on Feb. 5. (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

“Of course, I said yes, I would marry him,” she confirmed, as the audience roared with applause. Berry then cheekily said Hunt, “put a little ring on it,” gesturing to a massive sparkler that suggested “little” was an understatement.

Berry’s massive engagement ring. (Image via YouTube / @fallontonight)

Indeed, the comments section of The Tonight Show‘s YouTube post revealing the engagement ring was full of onlookers gushing over the huge rock.

“Her engagement ring is so unique!! The way that natural diamond sits in the center of that black and gold band is so cool… like a chess board or something. I’ve never seen anything like it,” one top comment read.

Why Some Fans Assumed Halle Berry Turned Down Van Hunt’s Marriage Proposal

As Berry put it, rumors swirled that she turned down Hunt’s proposal last year…but not so fast! Back in June 2025, the duo appeared on Today with Jenna & Friends, where Hunt spilled the tea: he had already popped the question to the X-Men star.

“So I put out the proposal, and it’s still on hold, as you can see. It’s just out there floating. You know, maybe you can encourage her,” the 55-year-old singer joked, getting a laugh from Berry. But the actress didn’t exactly say no… instead, she explained why they weren’t sprinting down the aisle.

Halle Berry and Van Hunt are seen on February 2, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

“Well, I’ve been married three times. Van has been married once, and so no, we don’t feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don’t,” Berry detailed. Her explanation likely led to the assumption that she had turned down the proposal.