Hall-of-Fame Musician Killed While Walking His Dog: RIP to Roderick MacLeod

Hall-of-Fame and Grammy-nominated musician Roderick MacLeod has passed away after he was struck by a vehicle. He was 70 years old.

According to law enforcement officials at the Hopkinton Police Department, MacLeod was walking his dog in Hopkinton, Rhode Island, in the early hours of Saturday when a vehicle struck him.

The driver, identified as Shannon Godbout, was said to have veered out of her lane and struck several objects, including two telephone poles, before hitting MacLeod.

“Macleod was transported to Rhode Island Hospital by Hope Valley Ambulance,” the law enforcement officials revealed. “Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries and passed away.”

According to the local media outlet WJAR, MacLeod was inducted into the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame in 2012 as a member of Roomful of Blues. He played for numerous music groups over the years, including J.B. and the Sliding Capos.

Fellow musician Doug James, who says he’s known MacLeod for decades, mourned the late musician. “He was just always upbeat and cheerful. He was a good addition to anything he did. Few people played that well on everything, and he did.”

James then said, “He really worked hard at all the stuff he did, but it never looked like that; it always just came very easily – it appeared to come easily.”

James further pointed out that MacLeod was always great to be around and to play with. “100% of the people that know him would say exactly the same thing,” he added.

MacLeod’s dog survived the incident and ran back to MacLeod’s residence.

The Person Who Hit Roderick MacLeod Had More Than 100 Arrests on Her Criminal Record

Meanwhile, officers discovered that Godbout had numerous illegal narcotics and packaging materials commonly associated with drug distribution. She was arrested at the scene and transported to Westerly Hospital for medical evaluations.

Godbout is now facing criminal offenses, including driving so as to endanger, resulting in death and possession of narcotics, Schedule I/II with intent to distribute, third-plus offense.

The officials also stated Godbout has a criminal history that includes more than 100 arrests. Eight of them are from the Hopkinton Police Department. Approximately 82 court warrants have been issued for Godbout previously.

She has also received 40 traffic citations, seven of which were issued by the Hopkinton Police Department.