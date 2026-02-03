haim-sister-marries-tech-ceo

Este Haim, the eldest Haim sister and world-renowned pioneer of the “bass face,” recently traded her guitar strap for a wedding gown to marry a tech CEO.

According to a source for PEOPLE, the 39-year-old musician and tech entrepreneur Jonathan Levin tied the knot on New Year’s Eve.

Before the big day, Vogue tagged along as Este, Danielle, and Alana hit the Louis Vuitton atelier in Paris to get fitted for the wedding trifecta: ceremony, reception, and after-party looks.

“I’ve been looking forward to this day since I was five,” Este gushed to Vogue. “I had this vision of me, coming down a spiral staircase … in this giant ballroom gown, and then my fiancé, [my] husband, would be at the bottom and grab my hand.”

Details about the ceremony are hush-hush, but Este nailed her dream dress. Vogue shared a peek: a lace-detailed jacket with a high neck and puff sleeves over a sweetheart gown with dramatic panniers. Meanehile her sisters were the perfect “something blue” in slinky spaghetti-strap dresses.

Este Haim of HAIM performs in 2025, alongside Jonathan Levin, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Chainalysis Inc in 2022. (Photos by Xavi Torrent/Redferns and Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“I feel like the exact way that I wanted to be on my wedding day,” Este said, praising Louis Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière for nailing her vision. While she loved the gowns, her focus remained on her guests. “I’m looking forward to seeing my entire family together… and finally being married,” she told Vogue. “The most important thing is that I’m getting married and that I met the right person.”

Este Haim and Jonathan Levin Keep Their Relationship Pretty Private

While the entrepreneur and bass player have kept their origin story under lock and key, Este dropped a few breadcrumbs for GQ last year. Apparently, they met a few years back after she braved a blind date “with a friend of a friend of a friend.”

The couple’s first date? A trip to Pioneer Works in Brooklyn, New York. “It’s like an art gallery that has a good beer selection and a good wine selection,” she recalled. “And it was great.”

The couple announced their engagement last Valentine’s Day. Here’s hoping their honeymoon phase carries them through Cupid’s big day this year…