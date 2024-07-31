Hailey Merkt, ‘Bachelor’ Star, Dies at 31

Hailey Merkt, a contestant in Nick Viall’s 2017 season of ABC’s The Bachelor, has passed away following a battle with cancer. She was 31 years old.

In a statement on Instagram, Merkt’s family confirmed the unfortunate news. “It is with broken hearts we share that our beloved Hailey has passed away after a courageous fight for her life,” the statement reads. “Hailey faced this journey with unimaginable strength, grace, and selflessness. Her determination, courage, and will to live surpassed every timeline the doctors gave her, and she chose to spend her final moments surrounded by loved ones and doing what she cherished most with no regrets.”

Merkt’s family then praised her for being a unique person who stood out from the rest. “She will forever be remembered as anything but boring, always hysterically funny,” they wrote. “And as someone who lived fully in the present moment. Hailey embraced life with an unmatched zest; her beautiful spirit has touched countless lives. Hailey will be profoundly missed by all who knew her. Her laughter, her love, and her vibrant spirit have left an undeniable mark on our hearts. While we grieve her loss, we find comfort in knowing that her spirit will live on in all the lives she touched. Rest in peace, Hailey.”

The family of Hailey Merkt also thanked those who had been supporting The Bachelor star throughout her cancer battle. They then invited her supporters to share their favorite members of her. “Your stories and moments mean the world,” they added.

Fellow contestant on Viall’s The Bachelor season, Danielle Maltby posted a sweet comment honoring Hailey Merkt. “I count myself so lucky to know your laugh and grateful to have met and loved the realest, warmest, most beautiful soul in the weirdest of places. Forever grateful for your friendship there and in the real world…. What a force my girl, rest easy so much love to all your people.”

Hailey Merkt Previously Declared She Was ‘Leukemia-Free’ This Past Spring Following Bone Marrow Transplant

Hailey Merkt previously declared “leukemia-free” in April through a GoFundMe set up for her medical expenses. “The experimental treatment that needed to put me into remission in order to get the stem cell transplant worked!” she wrote. “And with only a 2% chance of it working!!!!”

However, the organizer of the fundraiser, Christopher Bennett, shared she died on Friday, July 26. It was revealed that Bachelor star had gone through a bone marrow transplant and was told she had nine months to not even think about cancer. “In truth she only had 6 weeks before she got the terrible news that leukemia cells were back and moving fast,” Bennett explained.

Bennett further recalled Merkt’s response to the devastating news. “Her first reaction was to say, ‘”I don’t care about myself anymore, but I can’t bear being the cause of so much pain for the people I love.'”

Bennett then shared as per Hailey’s wishes, there would not be an official funeral. The GoFundMe will remain open until August 10. It has raised more than $113,573 CAD. All the funds will go to Hailey’s mother, Michele.

“The world without her is unacceptable,” Bennett added. “But we are having to accept it. We will hold her close forever.”