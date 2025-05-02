hailey-bieber-stuns-in-wild-minidress-made-of-watch-bands

Hailey Bieber, model and mom of one, turned heads in a minidress made entirely of fancy watch bands, proving she’s always on time for a bold fashion statement.

According to WWD, the 28-year-old fashionista turned heads and ticked all the style boxes on Thursday night, rocking a Marine Serre mini dress made entirely of luxe watch straps at a Rhode event in Miami. This upcycled masterpiece, which first strutted down the runway at Paris Fashion Week’s fall 2025 show, looks like chic chainmail armor—perfect for slaying the style game.

Of course, Bieber was sure to share the look with her over 54 million Instagram followers, writing “@rhode takes Miami,” alongside the post.

“All of a sudden, I love Miami,” one fan gushed in the comments. “Opposite of wasting time,” a second onlooker joked, referring to the timepiece-themed dress. “Beautiful Mama,” a third fan chimed in.

Hailey Bieber’s Dress was Crafted From 500 watch Straps

According to WWD, this unique creation features an impressive 500 silver watch straps arranged in a flowing, intricate pattern that elegantly contours her slender figure.

Bieber let her striking outfit take center stage, pairing it with sleek silver stilettos and a matching watch on her wrist (bringing her collection to an impressive 501 watches). As expected, the model graced the lavish event with flawlessly dewy skin and her dark hair styled in effortless, tousled waves.

She not only showed off her outfit but also shared clips and photos from her intimate skincare event, featuring Rhode-branded water bottles and luxury sports cars—perfect for F1 weekend.

“Hailey Bieber at the Miami Grand Prix? Yesss please,” one fan seemed to predict in the comments.