hailey-bieber-and-shirtless-husband-justin-party-costa-rica

Over the weekend, Hailey Bieber and her shirtless husband, Justin, stole the spotlight as they danced the night away at a wedding in Costa Rica.

The new parents were spotted enjoying themselves on the dance floor alongside friends at Joseph Perez and Jessica Lageyre’s wedding.

On Sunday, actor David Shabtai shared a video on his Instagram Story featuring Justin baring his torso and dancing to the rhythm alongside Hailey. In the footage, widely shared on social media, the couple sang along to Lojay and Sarz’s track “Monalisa,” effortlessly enjoying the moment.

Hailey, 28, stunned in a vibrant red dress adorned with a floral embellishment on the front. In contrast, the 30-year-old singer opted for… a casual look. The “Baby” singer wore a black T-shirt draped over his head paired with a camouflage New York Yankees baseball cap.

Justin complemented his… unique wedding ensemble with a pair of sunglasses and tailored beige trousers.

Justin took to Instagram on Monday to share a carousel of photos from his romantic weekend with all the true Beliebers out there.

The post featured some up-close smooching, Justin golfing, and a few candid, blurred shots of their night spent dancing. Hailey also appeared in several stunning oceanfront photos.

Fans React to Hailey and Justin Bieber’s Costa Rican Hijinks

Of course, Justin’s more than 295 million followers had plenty to say about the candid snaps.

“Best couple of the century and forever grow old together,” one fan gushed in the comments. “I’m so happy you’re happy. This is all I want,” a Bieber lover declared.

Meanwhile, one fan seemed to post something to their Belieber vison board.

“Hailey is preggy again,” they speculated.

The couple’s trip to Costa Rica wasn’t solely about attending the wedding. According to a source quoted by People, they also took the opportunity to turn it into a romantic getaway for themselves.

“They attended a wedding but also had special alone time,” the source told the outlet. They also claimed that the Biebers “seemed very happy.”