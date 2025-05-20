Hailey Bieber Admits Postpartum Has Been ‘Very Difficult’ For Her

Nearly a year after she and Justin Bieber welcomed their baby boy, Jack Blues, Hailey Bieber opens up about her postpartum journey.

During her recent interview with Vogue, the Rhode founder admitted that postpartum has been “very difficult” for her due to the ongoing speculation about her marriage.

“Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life,” Hailey Bieber explained. “And learning a new version of my life is very difficult. And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, ‘They’re getting divorced’ and ‘They this’ and ‘They’re not happy,’ it is such a mindf–.”

Hailey then said, “I cannot even begin to explain. It’s a crazy life to live.”

Hailey further revealed that pregnancy was difficult for him to wrap her head around. “It was a surprise, and you go through a lot of emotions,” she said. “There are certain warnings: Your life is never going to be the same again. It changes in good ways, but it’s not going to be the same. You’re never going to be just an individual without a child ever again.”

She also pointed out that her relationship with Justin is now different. “You’re not going to just be you and your partner,” she said. “Just the two of you/ There was a lot for me mentally.”

Hailey Bieber Also Detailed Her Birth Prep

Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber shared details about how she prepared for the birth.

“Giving birth was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” she said.

Hailey then shared that she spent nine months preparing for the birth by practicing breathing exercises, acupuncture, yoga, pelvic-floor therapy, workouts, walking, and weight training.

She declared she was “on that s–t” by doing everything. “I felt stronger physically than I ever had before.”

However, the spontaneous labor she was preparing for didn’t necessarily happen. She started leaking amniotic fluid at 39 weeks, leading to an unplanned induction. Her doctors also used Pitocin and a Foley balloon to help the labor along. It led to discomfort.

“That s— was so crazy,” Hailey recalled. “That was not fun. They broke my water. I went into labor, and I labored for a few hours. No epidural, nothing.”

Following the 18-hour labor, Hailey said things took a turn a bit. She was still bleeding a lot, which she found “scary.”

“I trust my doctors with my life,” she noted. “And so I had peace that I knew she would never let anything happen to me. But I was bleeding really badly, and people die, and that crosses your mind.”

Her doctor inserted a Jada device, which provokes uterine contractions. While it was a painful process, Hailey was able to stop bleeding and finally reunite with her newborn.

Despite the delivery and post-delivery experience, Hailey added she doesn’t regret anything.