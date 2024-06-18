Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals ‘Death Threats’ She’s Received From ‘Dangerous People’

Gypsy Rose Blanchard admitted that her life outside of prison hasn’t been as safe as she hoped as the former inmate claimed she has been receiving death threats from “dangerous people” over the past few months.

During the third episode of Lifetime’s docuseries, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, Blanchard recited one of the threats she received after her early release from prison. She served time for her role in the 2015 murder of her mother, Dee Dee.

“You stupid waste of space. Wait until you are canceled by real people. That’ll ruin your life,” Gypsy Rose Blanchard quoted a message she was reading from her phone. “You are going to wish you are back behind bars. I can’t wait to be a part of tearing you down bit by bit. You deserve nothing but to be six feet under or locked away forever.”

Blanchard continued to read the message out loud. “There are real kids with cancer and real-life problems,” she recited. “Unlike you, that just went along with it because mommy told you to.” The person who wrote the threat went on to call Blancard a “poor excuse for a human being” and they wished “the worst for you.”

Gypsy Rose said she worries about those who are sending such messages. “I understand that a lot of people are upset right now,” she acknowledged.

“Because I came out of prison and the first thing that I was jolted into was this sense of fame. What happens if I get a hater that is a little too comfortable with how they feel and they come up to me and punch me or get physical with me?”

She further pointed out, “You know, that is a dangerous situation. When the backlash comes, am I at risk for dangerous people?”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Discussed Taking Time Away From Social Media

While speaking to PEOPLE during a Lifetime panel last month that social media had a negative impact on her mental health, Gypsy Rose Blanchard opened up about her time away from social media.

“I’m very much an introvert. And so coming out and this media storm hit me,” she explained. “And I was … At first, I really, really was touched by the positivity that people were showing me. And then as social media began and how it always does, it turned negative. It started to have a negative effect on my mental health.”

However, Gypsy Rose learned a few things about social media before surfacing on the platforms. “I just recently got back into it with having learned don’t read comments,” she told the media outlet. “So, I mean, I’m just trying to live my life in the best way that I can. And like I said, that’s going to include missteps, but I learned from them.”