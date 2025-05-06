Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Publicly Apologizes For Slamming Ex-Husband Ryan Scott Anderson After He Shared Their Alleged Text Message Conversation Online

Admitting that she was wrong, Gypsy-Rose Blanchard publicly apologized to her ex-husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, after he shared their alleged text message conversation online.

Videos by Suggest

According to Hollywood Unlock, the situation began when Gypsy-Rose called out Ryan in a TikTok Story video.

“So you want me to take my s– down, right?” she asked. “Well, quit talking about me. It’s been three f–ing months since I texted you, and you’re spiraling out of control. So just remember, just as much dirt as you have on me, I have on you, honey.”

She then stated, “You punch at me, I punch back ten times harder. Go see a therapist.”

Not long later, Gypsy-Rose allegedly posted a screenshot of Ryan’s medication. She also shared a snapshot of a text message conversation between Ryan and her father, with him stating she needed to take down the screenshots or he would sue her for a HIPAA violation.

“Texting my dad… I’m your ex-wife, not your medical provider,” Gypsy-Rose said.

However, Anderson responded to Blanchard’s remarks by posting the text message conversation between him and his ex-wife. She asked if he was dating social media influencer Amber J.

“I feel lost,” she allegedly wrote in the January 2025 text message conversation. ” Like I don’t know what is real anymore.”

Anderson responded with, “Say what?”

He then captioned the post with “I speak the truth… always have. Only be real…”

Anderson also had a live stream about the situation between him and his ex.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Says She Wants to Offer a ‘Hand of Peace’ to Ryan Anderson

On Monday, Gypsy-Rose Blanchard offered an apology to Ryan Anderson.

“I understand that you’re reacting to things in real time, just like I am,” she acknowledged. “So I’m sorry for not giving you that grace.”

Gypsy-Rose also stated that the video would be long because she was sharing everything from her heart.

“I know that it is hard to watch things that we have said and things that happened, even if it was six, seven, eight months ago,” she continued. “I understand that the feelings are happening in real time. And I want you to know that it is extremely hard to have to watch you go through these kinds of emotions.”

She then said that she understood live streams and how they are used for people to speak their truth and peace. “I’m never going to filter you for doing that,” Blanchard pointed out. But whenever you put out text messages between you and me that I think are sacred, that should, in my opinion, be sacred between us.”

Blanchard explained that by sacred, she trusts him to keep their conversations private. “So whenever I reach out to you,” she continued. When I was two weeks postpartum, and I didn’t know how to handle my emotions… I just had a baby, my whole life changed, my literal whole life changed in an instant.”

She continued to share how she doesn’t regret her child, whom she shares with her now boyfriend, Ken Urker. The couple, who were previously engaged while Blanchard was in prison, claim they got back together shortly after she separated from Anderson last spring.

Noting she just wants peace between her and Anderson, Blancahrd said, “I offer my hand of peace in hopes we do better moving forward. I’m sorry.”