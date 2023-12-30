Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Here’s Where to Find Her on Social Media

Following her recent release from prison, Gypsy Rose Blanchard warns her supporters of any fake social media accounts that may surface.

In her latest Instagram post, Gypsy Rose shares a screenshot of one of the fake accounts that are pretending to be hers. “WARNING! Watch out for fake Gypsy accounts like this one,” she wrote in the caption. “My Instagram is verified and I am working on verification on my other social media. Please be mindful of what accounts you see and follow and report any suspicious or fake accounts. Thank you.”

Currently, the only social media that is verified for Gypsy Rose is her Instagram. She doesn’t seem to have a Facebook, Twitter, or TikTok account established and verified.

Blanchard is re-establishing her life after serving seven of her 10-year prison sentence. She was found guilty of second-degree murder for her involvement in the murder of her abusive mother, Clauddine ‘Dee Dee’ Blanchard in 2015.

Dee Dee had been physically and mentally abusing Gypsy Rose through Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy. This is a psychological disorder where a caregiver makes others believe that a child is suffering from illnesses, or they make the child suffer from the illnesses. Dee Dee pretended for years that her daughter had been suffering from various health conditions. This included leukemia and muscular dystrophy.

Not finding any other way to escape her mother’s abuse, Gypsy Rose and her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn plotted to murder Dee Dee. They killed her in the mother-daughter duo’s home in Springfield, Missouri on June 14, 2015.

Gypsy Rose was found guilty of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison for her involvement in the murder. Godejohn was then sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 25 years.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Opens Up About Finding Love and Marrying Husband Ryan Anderson

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Gypsy Rose Blanchard opened up about meeting and marrying her husband, Ryan Anderson. Anderson is notably a Louisiana special education teacher. He wrote her a letter in 2020 and they formed a relationship while she was in prison.

“My husband Ryan has been an emotional backbone for the last three years,” Gypsy Rose explained. “We met when the pandemic was really, really strong and I had a lot of emotional ups and downs because of COVID.”

Anderson further revealed what made him reach out to Blanchard at the time. “It was when Tiger King was really popular,” Anderson said. “My co-worker at the time was like ‘I want to write Tiger King.’ I said, ‘I’ll tell you what, if you write him, I’ll write Gypsy Rose Blanchard. I never thought she’d be my wife.”

In regards to having any children with Anderson in the future, Gypsy Rose said her years of abuse have taught her a few things. “Whenever someone says, ‘Do you think that because of what you went through, you’re going to do that to your kids?’ I say, ‘You know what? Absolutely not.’” she added. “I have learned what not to do. I have no concerns about my parenting when it comes to that.”