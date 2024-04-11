gypsy-rose-blanchard-files-temporary-restraining-order-amid-divorce-from-ryan-anderson

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has filed a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband Ryan Anderson just days after filing for divorce.

in court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the restraining order was filed in the 17th Judicial District Court in the Parish of Lafourche, LA. Details about the restraining order haven’t been publicly revealed.

Blanchard announced at the end of March that she and Anderson, whom she married in June 2022, had separated. She has been living with her father in the Bayou ever since.

Amid the separation, Gypsy Rose Blanchard was seen with her ex-fiance Ken Urker. The duo got matching tattoos while visiting New Orleans. However, Urker’s mother, Raina Wilson, confirmed they are not back together.

“They’re very cool,” Wilson said about her son and Blanchard. “Ken is just being a supportive friend to her and that’s it.”

Also describing Gypsy Rose Blanchard as being a “sweet girl,” Wilson shared, “I think she’s made her mistakes and she’s trying to learn from them like anyone else. And I care a lot for Gyspy and I want to see good things happen to her.”

Blanchard married Anderson while she was serving time for the 2015 murder of her mother, Claudine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. She pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after conspiring to kill her mother with her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn.

After serving eight of her ten-year sentence, Blanchard was granted parole. She was freed at the end of Dec. 2023.

Godejohn was convicted of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Allegedly Feared Ryan Anderson Would ‘Hit Her’ During Fight Before Separation

Just before announcing her separation from Ryan Anderson, Gypsy Rose Blanchard allegedly feared her estranged husband was going to hit her during a huge argument.

Blanchard’s close friend, Nadiya Vizier told PEOPLE that Anderson blew up on Gypsy. “He got in her face and screamed,” Vizier stated. Gypsy said that she was afraid he was going to hit her.”

Vizier confirmed that Anderson didn’t hit Blanchard. However, the incident traumatized Gypsy because it reminded her of her mother. “So, her first instinct was to tighten up and be prepared,” Vizier explained. “But she got to safety and called her lawyer, too.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s friend then described Anderson as a “big guy.”

Vizier also recalled Gypsy Rose Blanchard telling her that she locked herself in a room during the fight with Anderson. “She told me it was really scary,” Vizier added.