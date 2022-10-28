If You Have Irritated Skin, This Underrated Product Should Be In Your Skincare Arsenal

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

In recent years, makeup trends have shifted away from full-glam looks to sheer, natural formulas that allow our real skin to shine. For many people, that means focusing more on building our skincare routines than collecting high-coverage foundations and concealers.

Although our medicine cabinets might be overflowing with different toners, essences, and serums, versatile and multifunctional products will always have our hearts.

One of these versatile products is tea tree oil, a powerful underrated oil that contains various skin benefits and deserves a prominent place in any beauty lover’s arsenal.

Tea tree oil has a wide range of applications, including keeping your hair, skin, and nails gorgeously healthy. Due to the potent bacteria-fighting compounds it contains, including terpinen-4-ol, it is a popular acne treatment alternative. In addition, tea tree oil is also known to soothe skin inflammation and redness caused by rosacea and contact dermatitis.

Aside from helping individuals achieve a healthy-looking complexion, tea tree oil can also help improve nail health by eliminating nail fungus. Those suffering from a dry scalp can even benefit from this potent oil by using it to reduce dandruff.

When choosing a tea tree oil, it’s easy to be confused about which brand to go with. Rather than settling for anything less than the best, we recommend choosing the top-selling single essential oil of any kind on Amazon, the Gya Labs Tea Tree Oil.

The Gya Labs oil is a 100% natural therapeutic oil derived from the leaves of Melaleuca alternifolia, otherwise known as tea trees.

Beauty and skincare enthusiasts are sure to appreciate the many uses of this multifunctional oil, including its ability to cleanse and repair the skin. Massage two drops of this mixed with a carrier oil (we like rosehip oil) onto your face and skin as part of your daily skincare regimen.

You can also use Gya Labs Tea Tree Oil along with a carrier oil to combat embarrassing thick, yellow nails. If you suffer from dandruff and an itchy scalp, try adding a few drops to your shampoo for some relief.

This potent botanical will not only enhance the appearance of your skin, nails, and hair; it also has the power to lift your spirits with its aromatic properties. Use two drops of tea tree oil combined with lemon and bergamot oil and water for a rejuvenating aroma. Your home will smell like a high-end spa in no time!

