Gwyneth Paltrow Takes An Amazing Trip Down Memory Lane With A Video In Her Closet Of All Her ’90s Fashion

Gwyneth Paltrow has one of the most enviable closets in Hollywood, and she recently highlighted some of the more memorable pieces in a video for her lifestyle brand, Goop. From red carpet accessories to the dress she wore when Brad Pitt proposed, Paltrow shared some of her most special fashion items.

In the video, Paltrow showed off the storage facility where she keeps all of her clothes and accessories. “I pull things from this closet every once in a while,” she explained. “It’s really, like, if I need something special, or things that I just love that I’m saving for myself if things come back in style or for Apple [her 18-year-old daughter].”

Some of the most notable looks came from the ’90s, when Paltrow was one of the biggest trendsetters in Hollywood. One dress she pulled out was a white Calvin Klein shirt dress.

“[It’s] very ’90s,” Paltrow said of the dress, which she wore to the 1996 premiere of The Pallbearer. “It’s slouchy, it’s relaxed. It’s giving that very ’90s ‘I don’t give a f*ck.’”

Paltrow also showed off some red carpet accessories, including the light pink Manolo Blahnik heels she wore to the 1999 Oscars ceremony. That year, Paltrow won the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in Shakespeare in Love.

Paltrow posing with her parents at the 1999 Oscars. (LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Another ’90s item shown was a Christian Dior brown suede slip dress that she wore “when [she] had brown hair. A real look at the time,” Paltrow laughed. The actress also showed off a red Gucci suit from the 1996 MTV Movie Awards that she said she’s worn “many, many times.”

One of the items viewers loved seeing was the dress Paltrow said she was wearing when Pitt proposed to her. The pair was together from 1994 to 1997 and got engaged when she was 24 years old.

(KIM KULISH/AFP via Getty Images)

“We were in Italy,” Paltrow remembered as she looked at the floral, long-sleeve dress. “We climbed up to, like, a roof-deck thing and he surprised me!” She and Pitt eventually split, with Paltrow saying she was not ready to be married.

Fans of Paltrow’s ’90s fashion sense loved getting a closer look at some of the most memorable pieces from her extensive wardrobe. Who knows? Maybe we’ll see Apple rocking these pieces in the future!