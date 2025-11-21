Gwyneth Paltrow Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut

Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry, likely leaving Nashville’s aspiring country stars questioning both their faith and their career choices.

The 53-year-old Shallow Hal star surprised the crowd at the legendary venue on Thursday, taking the stage with country singer Holly Williams and her husband, musician Chris Coleman.

Per footage posted to the Opry’s Instagram, Williams brought the actress to the stage with a grin, saying, “Can y’all believe your luck? Y’all are used to those Nashville guests, but not those Oscar-winning Hollywood guests.” The unexpected trio then belted out Williams’ 2013 hit, “Drinkin.”

“Can you believe it?” Williams asked the Opry audience. “Isn’t it annoying when they can just do everything, and they just walk out looking all like that, right? Looking real good.”

According to PEOPLE, Williams said she “had the great honor of meeting” Paltrow years ago. She added that it was then she heard and “fell in love” with Paltrow’s “secret voice.”

The trio also performed “Waiting on June,” a song Williams said is about her grandparents, farmers from Mer Rouge, Louisiana, who “taught [her] everything that really matters in life, what’s really important.”

The comments section for PEOPLE‘s footage featuring Paltrow singing at the Opry had some mixed reactions.

Many seemed impressed with Paltrow’s singing voice and simply wanted to listen to a bit more.

“Gwyneth sounded good,” one Opry fan wrote. “Why so short? Let’s hear more,” about a second fan wrote. “Absolutely beautiful singing,” a third onlooker declared.

However, not everyone was feeling the Hollywood gone country vibes.

“JUST NO,” one country fan wrote. “Youch!!!” another critic exclaimed.

Meanwhile, Paltrow and Williams have a history together. In 2010, Paltrow played a country music star in the film Country Strong and made her live TV debut performance at the CMA Awards that same year.