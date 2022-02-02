Gwyneth Paltrow Shared A Post With Her Bare Feet On Her Kitchen Counter And We Have Thoughts

Gwyneth Paltrow just announced her new brand partnership deal with Monogram Appliances with a photo, but her Instagram post has some scratching their heads, and others just plain grossed out.

Fans Express Discomfort With An Element Of Paltrow’s Pic

“The focal point of our home is always the kitchen,” Paltrow captioned her picture. “Whether it’s a dinner or an afternoon snack for the kids, the happiest moments of the day are centered around food. Which is why I couldn’t be more excited to announce my partnership with @monogramappliances—they elevate kitchen design to an entirely new level, and the gorgeous aesthetic perfectly complements the design of any home. Ps this is the best range I have ever cooked on.”

The photo shows the actress in a black jumpsuit, sitting on her kitchen counter next to her Monogram stove — with her bare feet on the counter. “Feet on the counter.. just no,” one follower commented. Another wrote, “Even the feet? Gotta be kidding!”

It seems strange to put bare feet on the counters where you prepare and eat food, especially in a brand partnership post where you’re promoting kitchen appliances, but, then again, Paltrow is no stranger to controversy.

Goop Faces Allegations Of ‘Exploding’ Candles

Last year, Paltrow’s lifestyle brand, Goop, was sued after someone claimed one of the candles he purchased from the company “exploded” and became “engulfed in high flames” after burning for about three hours. A warning on the candle tells customers not to burn it for more than two hours, but the lawsuit claims that Goop “knew the candles were defective.”

“We’re confident this claim is frivolous and an attempt to secure an outsized payout from a press-heavy product. We stand behind the brands we carry and the safety of the products we sell,” a Goop spokesperson said about the lawsuit.

However, this wasn’t the first time that specific candle exploded. A UK woman wrote an essay for The Guardian, alleging that her candle exploded “a few minutes after” it was lit. “Flames roared half a metre out of the jar and bits of molten wax flew out as it fizzed and spat,” she wrote. “Luckily, I had placed it on concrete, at the base of what was once a fireplace.”

A Goop representative said at the time, “We’re in touch with the woman to see if she followed the specific fire safety instructions included with the candle, such as trimming the wick and not burning it for more than two hours. At goop, we vet the products we sell and make customer safety a priority, so we’ve alerted the manufacturer to the woman’s issue and have also reached out to her to send her some goop products to help pass the days in quarantine.”

Bare feet on the counter is less serious than exploding candles, for sure, but still, it’s not the best look, is it?

