Gwen Stefani Is Leaving ‘The Voice,’ Fans Rocked

Following the news that Gwen Stefani will not be returning to The Voice for season 25, fans were quick to share their thoughts about the big news.

Most fans were praising Stefani for her coaching strategies on The Voice. She was a coach on seasons 7, 9, 12, 17, 19, and 24. “Gwen is such an amazing coach and has given support to so many artists on The Voice that deserve to be heard and recognized.”

Another fan couldn’t believe Gwen Stefani was leaving the show. “Say it ain’t so about [you] leaving The Voice,” the fan declared. “[You] mean, no more duets [with Reba] (and the likes of [John Legend] and [Niall Horan]).”

Although Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan are departing from The Voice for season 25, John Legend and Reba McEntire are set to be returning coaches with Dan + Shay and Chance the Rapper. Season 24 wasn’t the best for Stefani, as none of Team Gwen made it to the season finale.

Stefani did tell Entertainment Tonight before The Voice season 24 finale that she has big plans for 2024. “I’m actually putting out music, so I’m excited about that,” she declared. “I’ve been working on this for a long time. I’ve finally landed in that place where I’m obsessed, where I can’t stop listening, so I feel like I’m somewhere.”

Gwen Stefani added that she’s just trying to find “little pockets of time” to make new music. “It still never gets old. It’s still so exciting and magical.”

Blake Shelton Jokes About Why His Wife Gwen Stefani Returned to ‘The Voice’ For Season 24

Last month, Blake Shelton revealed the true reason why he believes his wife, Gwen Stefani, returned to The Voice for the most recent season.

“I think I’d actually put out there to the press, too, because everybody wants to know, ‘Why are you quitting? Why are you walking away from the show?’ And it’s like, ‘Well, for the family, for more family time,’” he explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “And then the very next announcement was, ‘Gwen’s coming back!’ Maybe she doesn’t want too much family time, I don’t know. Money talks, OK? Money talks in this industry.”

Shelton, who met Stefani on The Voice, also spoke about how competitive she was against him during Barmageddon season 2. “That’s the funny thing about Gwen. In the entire amount of time that I’ve known her now, I’ve never known her, even on The Voice, to be competitive,” he said. “She’s more of just this supportive person with her contestants, but I’ve never seen her as super competitive — until she plays against me in Barmageddon.”