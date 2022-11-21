Gwen Stefani’s Retirement Gift Idea For Blake Shelton Is Perfect For The Country Lover

Blake Shelton is coming up on a pretty big milestone, and wife Gwen Stefani is already brainstorming ideas for a gift to mark the occasion. So, what will the pop star get Shelton to celebrate his retirement from The Voice?

Shelton Announces He Will Be Leaving ‘The Voice’

Shelton shocked the world when he announced he would be leaving The Voice after next season. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better,” he wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. “And it will always feel like home to me.”

‘It’s Hard [Because] He Has Everything’

His retirement from the show is coming up soon, and it sounds like his friends and family are struggling to come up with gift ideas. Stefani recently admitted how difficult it is to buy Shelton gifts, but she managed to come up with a few items he might like.

“This is crazy ’cause everyone’s coming after me for ideas, ‘What should we do?’ and it’s hard, you know, he has everything,” Stefani laughed. “But I think his favorite thing would be a bag of corn, like honestly, he would be so thrilled. Or fertilizer or something like that.”

Will Stefani’s Team Win Big This Season?

Stefani is also a judge on The Voice this season—the first time she’s returned to the show since she and Shelton tied the knot last year. The singer shared that she took every opportunity to tease Shelton.

“I was definitely pressing when Blake would press, ’cause I like to mess with him, but I also like to follow his taste,” Stefani joked. Even though she and Shelton are married, the pop star still has plans to take him down this season.

“I just know that I have an incredible team this season,” she said. “I always do, but I feel like there’s something really different about this season overall. I feel like it’s been a really relaxed season. I haven’t planned anything, I’ve just kind of been in the moment as much as possible.”

Fans of The Voice are sad to see Shelton go after all these years, and the country singer is getting ready for a big change. It looks like Stefani has the perfect gift ready to go when the time comes for her husband to leave the show.

