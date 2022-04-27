We Turned Our Nose Up At Guy Fieri’s Secret Mashed Potato Ingredient–At First

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

We all have our favorite comfort foods. Mine happens to be mashed potatoes. So, why would you mess with something perfect? I mean, mashed potatoes are warm, creamy, savory, and all-around perfect in my eyes.

But, when I heard that Guy Fieri had an inventive mashed potato recipe, I couldn’t help but be suspicious. The eccentric chef is known for taking dishes to “Flavortown,” with spicy dishes being his go-to preference.

Sure enough, the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host turned to wasabi powder to take his roasted garlic mash up a whole other level. And surprisingly, it’s actually genius.

Wasabi Powder–The Secret Ingredient

(stockcreations/Shutterstock.com)

Called the Japanese horseradish, wasabi comes from the rhizome of the plant Eutrema japonicum and is typically made into a paste. It serves as a condiment to several Japanese dishes, like sushi, sashimi, and soba.

Because it comes from the same family as horseradish and mustard, it has a pungent and somewhat strong flavor. However, in Guy Fieri’s mashed potatoes, the flavor is mellowed somewhat by the butter and heavy cream, resulting in a subtle but still noticeable kick.

The powder form of wasabi has a longer shelf life than its paste counterpart and can be incorporated into a number of dishes. It’ll go well with steak and barbeque, can be made into a dressing for salads, or used in wasabi mayo, which goes well with a variety of veggies or fish.

(Dualspices)

We’ll give it to Fieri this time, this is a pretty genius move. Here’s how he makes his easy Wasabi and Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes.

Ingredients

1 head garlic, whole

1 teaspoon olive oil

2 1/2 pounds potatoes, quartered

4 teaspoons of wasabi powder

1/2 to 1 teaspoon of water

1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

1/2 cup heavy cream, plus more if needed

Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Trim off the top 1/2-inch of the garlic bulb with a sharp knife to expose some of the clove ends. Drizzle with olive oil, wrap loosely in aluminum foil, and place on a small baking sheet. Roast until the bulb is soft and fragrant, 45 to 55 minutes. Squeeze the cloves from the skins and set them aside in a small bowl until ready to use. Place the potatoes in a large stockpot and cover them with cold water. Bring to a boil over high heat and simmer until a fork inserted into a potato releases easily, about 20 minutes. In a small glass bowl, mix the wasabi powder with 1/2 teaspoon of water to start, adding any additional water by drops until a thick paste is created. Cover with plastic wrap and set aside to bloom for at least 5 minutes. Drain water from the potatoes and return the potatoes to the pot, allowing excess water to evaporate. In a small saucepan or the microwave, warm the butter and heavy cream. Add the mixture to the potatoes, along with the wasabi and roasted garlic cloves, and mash until smooth and fluffy. Adjust seasoning with additional salt and pepper, if needed.

More From Suggest