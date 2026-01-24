guy-fieri-sports-wild-new-look-for-58th-birthday

Mayor of Flavortown, Guy Fieri, is ringing in his 58th birthday with a shocking new look. He’s traded his signature spiky, bleached-blonde hair and goatee for a surprisingly tame brown combover and a clean-shaven face.

In a Jan. 22 Instagram video, Fieri traded his usual flavor-packed style for a more “mild” look… rocking a checkered button-down and belted khakis, like a local politician serving up a side of relatability to Joe and Jane Public.

“Hey there! After years of celebrating my birthday as Guy, I thought this year I’d keep it simple and celebrate as just a guy. Happy birthday to me!” the Food Network star quipped, leaning over to blow out the candles on his cake.

“New Year; New Guy; New Look,” Fieri wrote alongside the birthday post.

To top it off, Fieri even swapped his Instagram profile pic to match his bold new conservative makeover…

Of course, denizens of Flavortown took to the comments section to weigh in on their mayor’s new look.

“Wow, I barely recognized him. Bro looks like my car salesman. Happy birthday!!” cook and content creator Joshua Weissman wrote. “Now you’re perfectly undercover to do recon on Bar Rescue! Happy Birthday, enjoy!!” Bar Rescue legend Jon Taffer added.

“This makes me uncomfortable in a way I didn’t know to be possible,” cook and food influencer Ian Fujimoto joked.

However, Fieri’s son Hunter probably landed the best comment, writing, “Dad… when did you start selling insurance?” adding a laughing emoji.

Meanwhile, other fans of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives hit the comments to debate if this “mild” makeover was the real deal or just a high-calorie deepfake.

“I love you, Mr. Fieri, but please don’t use A.I. It makes nature sad,” one top comment read. “The water used to make this AI slop could have provided for an entire village in need. Happy Birthday though!” another fan (with the handle “Flavortown,” no less!) wrote.

However, other fans were convinced the footage was real.

“Literally nothing about the video is AI… have you never heard of wigs and effects?? There’s literally no AI tool that can do that good of audio and mouth lip sync,” one fan wrote in part in a lengthy rant. “It’s just regular video effects and a wig. It’s sad how little you know,” they added.

Either way, we’re loving Fieri’s humor with this bold birthday look. Fingers crossed he shoots at least one episode of his Food Network shows rocking the square threads and fresh grooming…