Gunshots Ring out Near Club, Celebrity Found Dead: What We Know About Rafaella Cabral’s Death

Brazilian influencer Rafaella Cabral died on September 20. Cabral, who has over 10,000 followers on Instagram, was a kitesurfing instructor, massage therapist and mother of two.

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According to People, Cabral’s death was confirmed by a friend who shared their final moments together via her Instagram Stories on September 20 and 21.

Local news outlet g1 reported on the killing, citing the Military Police. Cabral had been at a club in the Satellite neighborhood of Teresina, Brazil.

Photo Credit: Rafaella Cabral/Instagram

Captain César of the 29th Military Police Battalion said that witnesses reported that Cabral had been at the club with other people. She went outside to get something from her car, and shortly after that they heard gunshots.

The witnesses then found Cabral laying on the ground. After confirming that she was dead, the Institute of Legal Medicine was then called to perform necessary procedures.

The circumstances and motivation for Cabral’s death is still unknown, but it is being investigated. According to the witnesses, she had a falling out with other people before her death.

In a statement provided to the press, the Civil Police said that she had “intimate involvement” with gang members. Colonel Carlos Pitombeira of the Military Police said she had been previously investigated by the Civil Police for illegal possession of a firearm and criminal organization.

“The Department of Homicide and Protection of the Person is investigating the circumstances of the crime, including the victim’s possible connection with a criminal organization, given her criminal history and intimate involvement with members of a criminal organization,” the statement said.

“The investigations are ongoing and other information will be disclosed as the investigations are made progress.”