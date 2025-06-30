Massive Explosion Levels Several Homes In Philadelphia

An enormous explosion in Philadelphia leveled three homes on Sunday, June 29, NBC News reported. This destructive blast killed at least one person and injured two others when it erupted at 4:30 AM.

Videos by Suggest

According to Daniel McCarty, the Philadelphia Fire Department’s acting executive chief, the explosion at 1900 West Bristol Street caused three homes to explode “in on themselves.” McCarty also mentioned how the residents were trapped inside.

Huge House Explosion In Philadelphia Levels Three Buildings

Philadelphia Fire Department

“Preliminary reports where there were people trapped,” he said. “We were able to locate two residents and transport them to area hospitals, both being elderly females, one being critical, one stable.”

The executive chief believed one home was responsible for the “primary explosion.” He then said the main blast caused “secondary collapses” at the nearby homes. In total, the explosion affected at least five row homes.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the explosion. There are currently no leads on what sparked the detonation. Despite that, McCarty recalled the scene of the incident being “chaotic.”

“The biggest thing is the stability of the surrounding houses, making sure that this hazard doesn’t spread,” said McCarty. “Our men and women of the fire department will go through with their special operations company to ensure that no one is unaccounted for on this block. So this will be an extensive all-day operation for the Philadelphia Fire Department.”

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker made a statement on social media concerning the incident. “I am deeply saddened by the explosion that happened earlier today in the Nicetown section of our City,” said Parker.

The mayor revealed that two injured individuals were receiving treatment at Temple University Hospital. “The victims — and every neighbor on Bristol Street and nearby — are in our prayers this evening.”

Parker continued to thank all those who helped out on the scene that day. “I want to thank every first responder on the scene today, and also the American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania, the The Salvation Army Greater Philadelphia, The Triumph Babtist Church of Philadelphia, Councilmember Cindy Bass, and Rep. Darisha Parker.”