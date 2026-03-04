Guitar Legend Dies of Reported Cardiac Arrest: RIP to John Hammond Has 83

Blues music lost one of its most cherished figures this week with the death of Grammy-winning guitarist and singer John Hammond Jr.

Billboard reported that the guitarist’s passing was confirmed through a social media post. John Hammond’s longtime collaborator and friend, Paul James, shared the news. Hammond’s wife passed the tragic news along.

“Marla Hammond called me yesterday with the heartbreaking news that my dear friend John Hammond has passed away. The blues world has lost a giant. I’ve lost my best friend,” James wrote.

John Hammond passed on February 28 from reported cardiac arrest. He died aged 83.

He was born John Paul Hammond in New York City on 13 November 1942. Hammond then carved out a unique musical path across six decades. He became known for his respect for traditional Delta blues and his ability to bring that heritage to wide audiences. He began playing guitar in high school and left Antioch College to focus on music professionally in the early 1960s.

John Hammond Jr. Would Go On To Win A GRAMMY

Hammond signed with Vanguard Records in 1963. He then released his self-titled debut album that paid homage to blues pioneers such as Muddy Waters and Robert Johnson. Over the years, he recorded more than 30 albums, earning acclaim for both acoustic and electric performances that bridged roots blues and contemporary audiences.

His 1985 Grammy Award came for his work on Blues Explosion. In 2011, he was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in recognition of his contributions to the art form.

Tributes have poured in from peers and admirers around the world, many highlighting not only his technical mastery but also his role in preserving the cultural legacy of blues music. Hammond’s passing marks the end of an era for many in the music community who saw him as both mentor and embodiment of a genre’s enduring spirit.

He is survived by his wife, Marla, and a global audience of musicians and fans who will remember him as a passionate advocate for the blues and an inspiring performer.