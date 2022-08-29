This Method For Applying Bronzer Will Blow Your Mind Especially If You’re Over 50

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Makeup artist Gucci Westman is a genius when it comes to natural-looking makeup for women over 40. She’s worked with Drew Barrymore, Natalie Portman, and Halle Berry just to name a few of her celebrity clients.

Her career in the industry spans decades, starting in the ‘90s when she worked with director Spike Jonze. Westman went on to become International Artistic Director for Lancôme in 2003. Later she became the Global Artistic Director for Revlon until 2015.

She launched her own line of cosmetics, Westman Atelier, in 2018. Her brand uses clean ingredients, is cruelty-free, and is transparent about its learning process. The brand even meets the EU’s rigorous standards for clean beauty products.

So we definitely trust her judgment and technical skill. Her taste is impeccable, her products are luxurious, and she’s perfected the no-makeup makeup look.

Westman often takes to Instagram to give tutorials about new products from her cosmetic line. But when she posted her bronzer technique on Instagram we were more than a little surprised.

You Want Me To Put Bronzer Where?

In the video, she applies her Westman Atelier Beauty Butter Bronzer to her forehead first. She states that she uses a horizontal motion when applying the bronzer to make it look “more authentic” and to mimic how the sun would naturally kiss (aka damage) the skin.

So far everything seems normal. But next, she takes the bronzer and applies it underneath her eyes. Ya know, normally where one would put concealer. Given that many of us are actively trying to conceal bags and undereye circles, this seems counterintuitive.

Westman addressed in the comments saying this is her “favorite trick” and “makes you look naturally sun-kissed.” And given the final results, no argument there.

To finish her application, Westman applies a little down the bridge of her nose, over her eyelids, and around the corner of her eyes to connect the temple and cheek together.

While she does apply the bronzer in quite a few spots on her face, Westman makes note that she doesn’t apply any under the bottom of her cheekbones. That said, she does recommend applying a little to your neck and collarbones if they’re showing, too.

The result is subtle, very natural-looking, and undeniably beautiful. It’s also a refreshing take on bronzer compared to the heavily contoured looks that dominate Instagram and TikTok. Additionally, this technique is perfect for those with mature skin as the delicate application gives a natural glow without any harsh lines.

So what do you think? Would you try this technique?

More From Suggest